World

Saudi Crown Prince's life in danger? Know why Mohammed bin Salman fears he could be killed

The Crown Prince shared these worries privately with US lawmakers, indicating that moving forward with such a plan could put his life in danger

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 07:25 AM IST

Saudi Crown Prince's life in danger? Know why Mohammed bin Salman fears he could be killed
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed concerns about the personal risks he may face as he pursues a major diplomatic agreement involving the United States and Israel. This deal could lead to the normalisation of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. According to a report by Politico, the Crown Prince shared these worries privately with US lawmakers, indicating that moving forward with such a plan could put his life in danger.

He referred to the case of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, who was assassinated in 1981 after signing a peace treaty with Israel. This comparison highlights his fears of facing similar threats. The ongoing conflict in Gaza has added to his concerns, as anger toward Israel grows in the Arab world.

Despite these risks, the Crown Prince is determined to continue the diplomatic process. The report suggests that he is fully aware of the dangers but remains focused on advancing the agreement. 

The deal, still under development, involves significant commitments from the US, including security guarantees, support for a civilian nuclear program, and economic investments. In return, Saudi Arabia would limit its relations with China and establish ties with Israel.

However, there have been challenges, particularly with Israel's reluctance to include a clear path to a Palestinian state in the agreement.

