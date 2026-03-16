Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman urges Trump to maintain pressure on Iran amid ongoing conflict: Reports

White House officials confirmed that Trump has been in regular contact with Arab leaders, particularly MBS, who effectively runs the kingdom's foreign and defence policy.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has reportedly advised US President Donald Trump to "continue hitting the Iranians hard" as the US-Israel war against Iran enters its third week. The advice echoes a longstanding Saudi strategic position, mirroring the guidance given by King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, who died in 2015, to "cut off the head of the snake".

White House officials confirmed that Trump has been in regular contact with Arab leaders, particularly MBS, who effectively runs the kingdom's foreign and defence policy.

Regional rivalry fuels Saudi's stance

The Saudi crown prince's urging comes amidst a decades-long regional rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran, with sectarian, political and economic tensions mapping onto the Sunni-Shia divide across the Middle East. A weakened or destabilised Iran is seen as a strategic win for Saudi Arabia.

However, the conflict has also led to drone strikes on oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with Iranian-backed attacks on energy facilities in both countries.

Donald Trump's dilemma

Trump has publicly oscillated on the war, saying it is nearly won, then acknowledging "heavy fighting ahead". He has stated that he will know when to get out by feel, saying he would "feel it in my bones". The US president is reportedly under pressure from his own base and Arab leaders, including MBS, to maintain pressure on Iran.

The conflict has killed over 2,100 people, including 13 Americans, sent oil prices toward $100 a barrel, and choked off the Strait of Hormuz.

The situation remains uncertain, with Iran's nuclear fuel stockpile still intact and the new leadership in Tehran vowing to keep fighting. Trump's decision on whether to continue the war will likely be influenced by military assessments, domestic political pressure, and the counsel of his advisors, including MBS.