Saudi Arabia witnesses rare snowfall after 30 years, how climate shifts are transforming the weather?

Saudi Arabia has been witnessing rare weather event as snowfall, icy winds, rainfall and minus temperatures are drastically transforming weather patterns. Northern and central regions have witnessed drastic climate shift. Many social media users have shared videos and pictures of white deserts.

Saudi Arabia, the land of arid deserts and camels, is now freezing under minus temperatures. An unexpected and sudden heavy snowfall has gripped the West Asian country first time in three decades blanketing the dry deserts into icy landscapes. The sudden weather change happened in the past few days with the majority of the northern regions experiencing snowfall.

Many regions have been experiencing widespread rain, along with icy strong winds making temperatures dip. Though many social media users shared picturesque snow-white landscapes, many have shared concerns regarding extreme weather change possibly connected with climate change.

Why is Saudi Arabia witnessing snowfall?

According to meteorologists, the cold wave is the biggest reason behind the rare phenomenon. Weather patterns have changed across many parts of Asia, like unexpected winter rain in the United Arab Emirates, flash floods in arid Middle Eastern regions and record-breaking heatwaves in South Asia, signaling big concerns for the growing extremities in climate.

The snowfall has been majorly attributed to a strong cold air mass sweeping northern and central parts of Saudi Arabia while bringing rains, icy winds and eventual low temperatures. According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM)’s official spokesperson, Hussein Al-Qahtani, the cold air mass brought these conditions after interacting with rain-bearing clouds.

Which areas experienced snowfall and rain?

Tabuk, a northwestern province, emerged as the center of heavy snowfall. Its higher terrain usually experiences cold waves. Aeeas around it like Jabal Al Lawz, one of the coldest areas in the country, and the Trojena highlands saw temperatures fall to around -4°C while also witnessing light rainfall. The Hail region and areas around it also reported an exceptional snowfall.

In these areas, morning temperatures dropped below 0 degrees. Areas that experienced light to moderate rainfall include Bir Bin Hermas, Al-Ayinah, Ammar, AlUla Governorate, Shaqra and nearby areas. Heavier rains occured in Riyadh, Qassim and parts of the Eastern region.