Saudi Arabia: What is Umrah insurance policy? Bus fire victims to receive Rs 23,63,300

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Border, Lakshya, LOC Kargil, Uri; first film to release in 800 exclusive cinemas dedicated to Indian Armed Forces is...

How Bihar 2025 results could shape high-stakes West Bengal Assembly Election? Can BJP break Mamata’s 15-year hold?

Red Fort blast: Al Falah’s chairman summoned amid BIG revelations, functioning after membership suspended; know 5 key factors

MS Dhoni's gears up for IPL 2026: A look at intensive routine of CSK star

Why Men Are Ditching Designer Cologne: The Rise of Niche Fragrances Shaking Up the Industry

Bangladesh court sentences Sheikh Hasina to death, where is the ousted PM now?

In an interview with Gautam Girish Chawla: Cybersecurity at the Frontline

SP senior leader Azam Khan, son Abdullah Azam get 7 years jail term over fake PAN card case, check details

More bullet train projects? PM Modi asks engineers working on Mumbai-Ahmedabad project to document...

Shahrukhz by Danube: Shah Rukh Khan says Dubai property named after him will be 'affordable' for..., its valuation is Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Border, Lakshya, LOC Kargil, Uri; first film to release in 800 exclusive cinemas dedicated to Indian Armed Forces is...

First film to release in 800 exclusive cinemas for Indian Armed Forces is...

How Bihar 2025 results could shape high-stakes West Bengal Assembly Election? Can BJP break Mamata’s 15-year hold?

How Bihar 2025 results could shape high-stakes West Bengal Assembly Election?

Red Fort blast: Al Falah’s chairman summoned amid BIG revelations, functioning after membership suspended; know 5 key factors

Red Fort blast: Al Falah’s chairman summoned amid BIG revelations, functioning a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about their educational qualifications, profession and more

Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about...

Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by team Laughter Chefs, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera, Aly Goni join surprise celebration

Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by Laughter Chefs, Jannat, Krushna, Aly

Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Lalu Yadav's daughter? Here's why she left home after sister Rohini Acharya's exit amid family feud

Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Lalu Yadav's daughter?

HomeWorld

WORLD

Saudi Arabia: What is Umrah insurance policy? Bus fire victims to receive Rs 23,63,300

Amid the Umrah bus crash which took the lives of around 40 Indians in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has made insurance for foreign pilgrims mandatory. This is applicable to only foreigners.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 04:11 PM IST

Saudi Arabia: What is Umrah insurance policy? Bus fire victims to receive Rs 23,63,300
Saudi Arabia: Umrah Bus fire victims to receive Rs 23,63,300 as part of insurance policy (ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Saudi Arabia: Amid the Umrah bus crash which took the lives of around 40 Indians in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has made insurance for foreign pilgrims mandatory. This is applicable to only foreigners, according to Gulf News.  

What is Umrah? 

Umrah is a name for a pilgrimage to Mecca, which is a shorter version of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. The word “Umrah” is Arabic, which means “visiting a populated place”. Unlike Hajj, which is a compulsory pilgrimage in Islam, Umrah is voluntary. Hajj is a must to perform at least once in a lifetime, whereas Umrah can be performed throughout the year. 

What is Umrah insurance policy? 

The ministry said that the beneficiaries will receive SR 100,000 (Rs 23,63,300). According to the new rule, pilgrims coming from abroad to Saudi Arabia for Umrah are mandated to hold Umrah insurance policy which will be included in the visa fee as the insurance policy is inclusive of comprehensive health, travel fees, medical emergencies, trip cancellations or interruptions, loss of personal belongings, and emergency evacuations. 

The policy also covers these facilities: 

 -Emergency cases of COVID-19 

- Emergency health cases 

 -General accidents and deaths 

 -Cancellation or delay of departing flights 

Regarding the Umrah pilgrims accident, the relatives of the deceased have requested the government of India to bring the bodies to India or allow them to do the same by going to Saudi Arabia. 

Mohammed Tehseen's family, who live in Hyderabad, went to Saudi Arabia last week. They urged Modi government to make arrangements for bringing back the bodies to India. 

“Seven members from my family went to Saudi Arabia...They went to Saudi Arabia last week...We request the Union Government to bring the bodies to India...They were travelling to Medinah from Mecca...,” Tehseen told ANI.  

Forty-five Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana died, and only one survived in a devastating bus fire near Medina in Saudi Arabia, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said on Monday, confirming one of the most tragic overseas incidents involving pilgrims from the state in recent years. 

Addressing the media, Sajjanar said the group was travelling from Makkah to Madinah when their bus collided with an oil tanker nearly 25 km before Medina, causing an explosion that engulfed the vehicle within minutes. “The fire spread rapidly, leaving no time for most passengers to escape,” he said. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Not Border, Lakshya, LOC Kargil, Uri; first film to release in 800 exclusive cinemas dedicated to Indian Armed Forces is...
First film to release in 800 exclusive cinemas for Indian Armed Forces is...
How Bihar 2025 results could shape high-stakes West Bengal Assembly Election? Can BJP break Mamata’s 15-year hold?
How Bihar 2025 results could shape high-stakes West Bengal Assembly Election?
Red Fort blast: Al Falah’s chairman summoned amid BIG revelations, functioning after membership suspended; know 5 key factors
Red Fort blast: Al Falah’s chairman summoned amid BIG revelations, functioning a
MS Dhoni's gears up for IPL 2026: A look at intensive routine of CSK star
MS Dhoni's gears up for IPL 2026: A look at intensive routine of CSK star
Why Men Are Ditching Designer Cologne: The Rise of Niche Fragrances Shaking Up the Industry
Designer Cologne: Why Men Are Switching
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about their educational qualifications, profession and more
Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about...
Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by team Laughter Chefs, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera, Aly Goni join surprise celebration
Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by Laughter Chefs, Jannat, Krushna, Aly
Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Lalu Yadav's daughter? Here's why she left home after sister Rohini Acharya's exit amid family feud
Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Lalu Yadav's daughter?
Sonali Bendre to Mahima Chaudhry: Celebs on silent breast cancer and importance of early detection
Sonali Bendre to Mahima Chaudhry: Celebs on silent breast cancer and importance
From Lord Rama vs Kumbhakarna, to Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran in Treta Yuga: 5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed
5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE