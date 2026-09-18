Saudi Arabia to halt crude supplies to Europe? Riyadh signals major October disruption

Saudi Arabia is set to halt crude supplies to Europe next month after a drone attack damaged its key oil pipeline. Here's what the latest report claims.

Saudi Arabia, one of the biggest producers and suppliers of crude oil, is set to stop crude supplies to Europe next month after a drone attack damaged its key East-West pipeline. Yes, you read it right! The decision comes after a drone attack which damaged Saudi's vital oil pipeline, disrupting crude flows to the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

Saudi Arabia to halt crude supplies to Europe

As per a report by Bloomberg, the Saudi's state owned company Aramco has informed at least two European refining customers about the halt in supply from next month. A 1200-km pipeline carries crude from Saudi Arabia to Yanbu on the Red Sea, which is an alternative route to the Strait of Hormuz, which has been heavily disrupted after the Middle East conflict.

Why was Saudi Arabia’s oil pipeline attacked?

Saudi Arabia is currently been heavily targeted in the region by Iran-backed groups like the Houthis. Saudi said drones that struck the pipeline were launched from Iraq, where Houthis operate. However, there has been no official confirmation of the group or nation which attacked the pipeline in Saudi.

Since Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s biggest oil producers, attacking a major oil pipeline could disrupt the supply of crude to Europe, putting pressure on the West.

What does this mean for global oil markets?

The oil market is currently going through a rough phase, and the attack on a crucial oil pipeline could certainly put pressure on global oil supplies if Saudi Arabia is unable to restore the pipeline quickly. It could lead to higher oil prices in the coming weeks. It now depends on Saudi Arabia, which could lower the impact of this attack if it manages to repair the pipeline and resume normal crude supplies soon.