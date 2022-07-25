Saudi Arabia set to build one of world’s largest skyscrapers worth $1 trillion stretching 121 kms

Twitter(@nouri_leyla)

Saudi Arabia to construct one of the world’s largest structures in the desert city of Neom. The structure is expected to span for 121 kilometers in width and will go up to 488 meters in height.

The skyscraper project, named ‘Mirror Line’ is likely to cost $1 trillion. It will be a part of a Neom, which is a hyper-futuristic city envisioned by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The skyscraper will begin from the Gulf of Aqaba and bisect a mountain range which extends alongside the coastline. It will go on through a mountain resort and a complex that will be home to the Saudi Arabian government.

READ | Is Monkeypox a new disease? Where did it originate?

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Mirror Line will pass via an ‘aerotropolis’ in Saudi Arabia’s desert.

Neom is a carbon-zero city that is 170-km long. Built in a linear manner, the city is similar to the size of Massachusetts, US. According to media reports, the Crown Prince wants the city to be a destination for foreign investment as well as center for new jobs.

Based on the Neom website, the two buildings will be linked via walkways and boasts in such a way that any location within the city will be accessible within a five-minute walk. The longest journey will then be about 20 minutes.

The Mirror Line will attract viewers with its unique features. Its eight-sided buildings will contain a mountain resort and a suspended sports complex. Besides these, there will be a marina to dock yachts and have vertical farming integrated into the building that can feed five million people.

The Mirror Line will be designed by US-based Morphosis Architects. Nine other design and engineering consultants, including Canada-based WSP Global and New York’s Thornton Tomasetti will also be a part of it.

A high-speed rail will run underneath the buildings. While MBS estimates the project to be completed by 2030, some engineers believe it could take about half a century to be finished.

The idea was first unveiled by MBS in 2021 when he expressed his wish to build a city with no cars and no pollution.