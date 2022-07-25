Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Saudi Arabia set to build one of world’s largest skyscrapers worth $1 trillion stretching 121 kms

Saudi Arabia's skyscraper project, named Mirror Line, will begin from the Gulf of Aqaba and bisect a mountain range which extends along the coastline.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

Saudi Arabia set to build one of world’s largest skyscrapers worth $1 trillion stretching 121 kms
Twitter(@nouri_leyla)

Saudi Arabia to construct one of the world’s largest structures in the desert city of Neom. The structure is expected to span for 121 kilometers in width and will go up to 488 meters in height.

The skyscraper project, named ‘Mirror Line’ is likely to cost $1 trillion. It will be a part of a Neom, which is a hyper-futuristic city envisioned by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The skyscraper will begin from the Gulf of Aqaba and bisect a mountain range which extends alongside the coastline. It will go on through a mountain resort and a complex that will be home to the Saudi Arabian government.

READ | Is Monkeypox a new disease? Where did it originate?

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Mirror Line will pass via an ‘aerotropolis’ in Saudi Arabia’s desert.

Neom is a carbon-zero city that is 170-km long. Built in a linear manner, the city is similar to the size of Massachusetts, US. According to media reports, the Crown Prince wants the city to be a destination for foreign investment as well as center for new jobs.

Based on the Neom website, the two buildings will be linked via walkways and boasts in such a way that any location within the city will be accessible within a five-minute walk. The longest journey will then be about 20 minutes.

The Mirror Line will attract viewers with its unique features. Its eight-sided buildings will contain a mountain resort and a suspended sports complex. Besides these, there will be a marina to dock yachts and have vertical farming integrated into the building that can feed five million people.

The Mirror Line will be designed by US-based Morphosis Architects. Nine other design and engineering consultants, including Canada-based WSP Global and New York’s Thornton Tomasetti will also be a part of it.

A high-speed rail will run underneath the buildings. While MBS estimates the project to be completed by 2030, some engineers believe it could take about half a century to be finished.

The idea was first unveiled by MBS in 2021 when he expressed his wish to build a city with no cars and no pollution.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022: Apply for 200 posts before THIS date at joinindiannavy.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.