Saudi Arabia sends stern warning to Iran after attack on Yanbu oil refinery, ‘Patience is not unlimited’

Amid key oil establishments being targeted by Iranian strikes, Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu, its key oil refinery on the Red Sea coast, has been threatened with a major drone attack near it. In a strong response to the attack, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister gave a stern warning.

Amid key oil establishments being targeted by Iranian strikes, Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu, its key oil refinery on the Red Sea coast, has been threatened with a major drone attack near it. In a strong response to the attack, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, has given Tehran a stern warning.

Saudi warning

Al Saud warned that tolerance of his country and other Gulf states is limited, and these attacks have corroded their trust in Tehran. Terming the strikes “a blatant attempt at blackmail”, Al Saud said that Saudi still holds the right to take military action against Iran in case of provocation.

The Minister’s statement came after Saudi Arabia on Thursday clarified that it intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles that were launched towards Riyadh.

Emphasising on the point that the Kingdom is determined to protect regional stability, the Minister criticised Iran for attacking the country during the regional ministers’ meeting.

“For me, it was clear that the attack today was timed with this meeting, in order to attempt to intimidate those present, to send out the message that Iran will not stop,” Al Saud said.

The Saudi leader confidently stated that the Gulf states are not “intimidated” by the Iranian attacks, saying, “We were not in any way convinced that Iran can be a legitimate partner when it behaves this way.”

“What little trust there was has been completely shattered," he said, adding, “The patience that is being exhibited is not unlimited. Do they [the Iranians] have a day, two, a week? I’m not going to telegraph that…I would hope they understand the message of the meeting today and recalculate quickly and stop attacking their neighbours. But I am doubtful they have that wisdom.”

Saudi’s key refinery attacked

The incident marks Iran’s latest retaliatory attack amid similar series of strikes on Gulf oil facilities in the ongoing US-Israel war against it. According to a Reuters report, the SAMREF refinery, operated jointly between Saudi Aramco and ExxonMobil, was attacked in an aerial strike after similar attacks on facilities in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

According to an industry source, the consequences of the strike on the refinery were limited, though some reports claim that a fire had broken out at the site.

Ahead of the strike, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued evacuation warnings for various oil and gas installations across Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, including the Yanbu facility.

Tehran’s actions have mostly come after US-Israeli strikes on Iran’s energy sources promoting a retaliation in the form of attacks on or near oil assets of Gulf countries threatening further damage.

Qatar’s gas facility struck

Before Saudi’s Yanbu oil refinery was attacked, Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City was hit by ballistic missiles from Iran, resulting in extensive damage, as per the country's Ministry of Defence. The attack is the second to take place in the last 12 hours at the largest liquefaction facility in the world.

According to QatarEnergy, several of its LNG facilities were also subject to Iranian missile attacks after the attack on Ras Laffan.

“In addition to the previous attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City on Wednesday that resulted in extensive damage to the Pearl GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) facility, QatarEnergy confirms that in the early hours of Thursday, several of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities were the subject of missile attacks, causing sizeable fires and extensive further damage. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting damage with no reported casualties,” it stated.