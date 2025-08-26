Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Saudi Arabia's gift to Indians going for Umrah, no need for visa agents, new platform launched: What is Nusuk Umrah?

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stated that citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are now permitted to perform Umrah at any time of the year.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 03:34 PM IST

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched the Nusuk Umrah service, allowing international pilgrims to apply for an Umrah visa and book services directly online. Available on https://umrah.nusuk.sa/, the platform aims to improve service quality and enrich the pilgrim experience, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

What is Nusuk Umrah?

Nusuk Umrah is a new option for international Umrah pilgrims, complementing existing channels like accredited agents. The service allows users to customise their trip by choosing from integrated packages or booking individual services such as visas, accommodation, transportation, and tours. The launch of the service is part of the ministry's efforts to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by hosting a greater number of Muslims and providing high-quality and convenient services that enhance the Hajj journey, SPA said.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stated that citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are now permitted to perform Umrah at any time of the year. Their Entry is permissible through all land, air, and sea ports; however,  access to the holy sites requires advance permits issued through the Nusuk app or platform. These permits are mandatory for Umrah as well as for prayers at the Rawdah Al Sharifah in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

How to apply via the Nusuk Umrah platform

  • Create an account on the Nusuk website or mobile app.
  • Enter personal details (ID or passport, phone number, email, nationality, date of birth).
  • Verify the account using the security code sent to your phone or email.
  • Select “Umrah Service”, then choose your preferred date and time.
  • Add companions (if travelling with family or friends).
  • Review the instructions and agree to the terms.
  • Complete payment online through multiple secure options.
  • Receive your e-visa within minutes.


Pilgrims can apply for Umrah visas through the Nusuk platform, which offers a range of services including e-visas, hotel reservations, and transportation.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

