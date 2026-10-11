Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Airport operations suspended after Houthi attack kills 12; radar and runways damaged

Flight operations at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport remain suspended after deadly Houthi strike kills 12 and injures over 300; radar damaged, closure extended till 21:00 UTC, AFP reports.

Flight operations at Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia remained suspended on Sunday after a deadly Houthi strike killed 12 and left over 300 injured on Saturday. The halt will continue until further notice, news agency AFP reported.

"Riyadh airport has suspended operations again today. They informed us of this at dawn," a senior official was quoted as saying by AFP.

Radar damaged, runways need assessment

The report, citing sources, said that radar and communications equipment have been damaged, while the runways also needed to be assessed, following Saturday's Houthi offensive.

Air traffic monitor Flightradar24 noted the suspension, saying "the closure of Riyadh Airport has been extended by another 24 hours, until 21:00 UTC today", in a statement posted on X.

Second Houthi attack in two days

The latest Houthi attack at Riyadh airport was the second one within a span of two days. On Thursday, three people were killed after the Houthis targeted King Khalid International Airport and a Saudia Airlines aircraft in Riyadh.

Among those killed was a pilot with the national airline, identified as Hamoud Ali Alkalthami. Several others of "different nationalities" were injured, the kingdom's civil aviation authority said.

Trump says US may join Saudi strikes

On Saturday, the Houthis once again targeted the airport, marking a major escalation. US President Donald Trump said he was considering whether to join Saudi strikes against the Houthis.

"We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we'll make a decision," he told reporters at the White House.

If the US intervenes, the Houthis could halt shipping through a crucial waterway and further restrict the flow of oil out of the Persian Gulf, causing a major energy crisis.

Saudi airports on Houthi radar

Saudi airports are on the target list of Houthi attacks, the group has said, with its military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree urging "everyone to take our warnings seriously."

"The airports and airspace are exposed to targeting and constitute a theatre of operations for our forces," Saree wrote on X.

The latest attack drew condemnations from Arab countries, including Iraq, Lebanon and Syria. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed concern over the escalation.