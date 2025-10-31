Saudi Arabia reduces Umrah visa validity to 30 days, puts condition, to cancel unused visa if...

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced new regulations for the Umrah visa, reducing the validity period of the entry visa from three months to one month from the date of issuance. It has also put a condition on the usage of visa.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced new regulations for the Umrah visa, which has reduced the validity period of the entry visa from three months to one month from the date of issuance. In a report by Saudi Gazette, it was said that the amendments will take effect from next week and are intended to enhance visa management and thereby regulate the growing number of tourists visiting the Kingdom.

Will Umrah Visas be cancelled?

According to the new policy, there is a major condition for using the Umrah visas. These will be cancelled in all cases 30 days after issuance if the holder does not register within these 30 to enter Saudi Arabia. But this does not apply to a tourist once they are in the Kingdom, they are permitted stay for three months, the ministry said.

Ahmed Bajaeifer, adviser to the National Committee for Umrah and Visit, in an interview with Al Arabiya, said that the decision is made according to the current situation, wherein pilgrims have been increasing due to the start of the cooler season in Makkah and Madinah. “The move is meant to prevent overcrowding and streamline pilgrim arrivals,” he said. To make arrangements for the pilgrims, preparations are in full swing.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has clarified in September that holders of all kinds of visas, like personal, family visit, electronic tourist, transit, and work visas, are now can now undertake Umrah. The decision, which was announced by the Saudi Press Agency, backs the government’s goal of allowing more access to religious travel under Vision 2030.

According to the Gazette, more than four million Umrah visas have been issued to pilgrims worldwide since it was opened in early June 2025, a record made in just five months. The ministry has shown a high expectation for the number to grow by the end of the year.

What is Umrah?

Umrah is a name for a pilgrimage to Mecca, which is a shorter version of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. The word “Umrah” is Arabic, which means “visiting a populated place”. Unlike Hajj, which is a compulsory pilgrimage in Islam, Umrah is voluntary. Hajj is a must to perform at least once in a lifetime, whereas Umrah can be performed throughout the year.