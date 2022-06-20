Saudi Arabia lifts Covid-19 restrictions, allows travel to India

Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia has lifted Covid-19 travel restrictions on its citizens, the Ministry of Interior announced on Monday.

Travel curbs were lifted on the following destinations: Turkey, Ethiopia, Vietnam, and India, Al Arabiya reported.

The move comes a week after the Kingdom dropped some precautionary Covid-19 measures, including wearing face masks indoors and providing proof of vaccination in order to enter most public places.

Despite the relaxation of Covid-19 measures, the Ministry of Interior said last week that people will still be required to wear masks in the Grand Mosque in Mecca, places regulated by the Saudi Public Health Authority Weqaya, and places and events that impose their own mask mandates.

The vaccination time frame for Saudi Arabian citizens who want to travel abroad has also been extended, Al Arabiya reported.

Travelers were previously required to have received their third Covid booster dose within three months of the second, but that time frame has now been extended to eight months.

Coronavirus restrictions in the Kingdom were loosened earlier this year in March when outdoor mask mandates, social distancing measures, PCR tests for inbound travelers, and quarantine-on-arrival rules were dropped.

READ | Did Covid-19 virus spread from Wuhan lab? Here's what WHO Chief revealed