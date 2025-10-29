Saudi Arabia introduces stricter employment contract rules under the digital employment contract system; check provision

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download

How Drumil Joshi's AI Breakthroughs Could Transform India's Fight for Clean Energy and Water

From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star duos set to dominate Bollywood in 2026

Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochistan comment: 'Appears to be...'

IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned due to rain in Canberra

Tejashwi Yadav's littering video sparks controversy ahead of Bihar Elections: Netizens ask, ‘How will he make Bihar clean?’

President Murmu poses with IAF pilot Shivangi Singh, shatters fake 'captured' during Operation Sindoor claim

Here’s what happens to your body if you completely eliminate rice, expert explains

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's clip from this film goes viral, netizens say 'Vivek Oberoi bhi hota toh mazza aata'

'Baffling selection': Harshit Rana's inclusion over Arshdeep Singh in IND vs AUS T20I opener sparks debate online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download

NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps t

How Drumil Joshi's AI Breakthroughs Could Transform India's Fight for Clean Energy and Water

Drumil Joshi: AI Pioneer for India's Clean Energy & Water Future

From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star duos set to dominate Bollywood in 2026

From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star d

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeWorld

WORLD

Saudi Arabia introduces stricter employment contract rules under the digital employment contract system; check provision

Saudi Arabia has introduced stricter labour contract rules about private sector employment. The new rules, which are part of the Vision 2030 program, require that contracts must be authenticated online via two official government platforms.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 03:57 PM IST

Saudi Arabia introduces stricter employment contract rules under the digital employment contract system; check provision
Saudi Arabia has introduced stricter labour contract rules
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Saudi Arabia has introduced stricter labour contract rules about private sector employment. The new rules, which are part of the Vision 2030 program, require that contracts must be authenticated online via two official government platforms, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s Qiwa portal and the Ministry of Justice’s Najiz platform.

The move is a step further in modernising labour governance, improving transparency, and protecting workers' rights.

The new reform is officially called the “Authenticated Employment Contract”. Before this move, contracts were only registered through Qiwa platform, but the new system which is dually verified is directly authorised under the legal framework, taking them under the judicial ambit. This also means that these contracts, if authenticated from these platforms, would get legal recognition, optimising enforcement and making employer obligations, particularly wage commitments, more accountable.

Under the new rules, every new contract should mandatorily consist of additional details such as the registered national address of the employer and employee, the type of contract, whether it is fixed-term or non-fixed-term, and the precise salary due date.

The Ministry has ensured under the new provisions that wage payment is not delayed, and they are strictly enforced with measures to protect workers against delayed salary payments. The new provisions form part of broader labor market reforms aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and worker protection within the private sector.

Employers have been advised to ensure that all employment contracts are properly documented and authenticated through the Qiwa platform. Non-compliance with the updated documentation and wage requirements could lead to enforcement actions or penalties. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download
NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps t
How Drumil Joshi's AI Breakthroughs Could Transform India's Fight for Clean Energy and Water
Drumil Joshi: AI Pioneer for India's Clean Energy & Water Future
From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star duos set to dominate Bollywood in 2026
From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star d
Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochistan comment: 'Appears to be...'
Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochist
IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned due to rain in Canberra
IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE