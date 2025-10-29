Saudi Arabia introduces stricter employment contract rules under the digital employment contract system; check provision

Saudi Arabia has introduced stricter labour contract rules about private sector employment. The new rules, which are part of the Vision 2030 program, require that contracts must be authenticated online via two official government platforms.

Saudi Arabia has introduced stricter labour contract rules about private sector employment. The new rules, which are part of the Vision 2030 program, require that contracts must be authenticated online via two official government platforms, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s Qiwa portal and the Ministry of Justice’s Najiz platform.

The move is a step further in modernising labour governance, improving transparency, and protecting workers' rights.

The new reform is officially called the “Authenticated Employment Contract”. Before this move, contracts were only registered through Qiwa platform, but the new system which is dually verified is directly authorised under the legal framework, taking them under the judicial ambit. This also means that these contracts, if authenticated from these platforms, would get legal recognition, optimising enforcement and making employer obligations, particularly wage commitments, more accountable.

Under the new rules, every new contract should mandatorily consist of additional details such as the registered national address of the employer and employee, the type of contract, whether it is fixed-term or non-fixed-term, and the precise salary due date.

The Ministry has ensured under the new provisions that wage payment is not delayed, and they are strictly enforced with measures to protect workers against delayed salary payments. The new provisions form part of broader labor market reforms aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and worker protection within the private sector.

Employers have been advised to ensure that all employment contracts are properly documented and authenticated through the Qiwa platform. Non-compliance with the updated documentation and wage requirements could lead to enforcement actions or penalties.