Saudi Arabia ends 50-year-old 'Kafala System': What was it, why has it been abolished, what has changed?

This reform aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to modernise the kingdom’s economy and labour laws to attract global talent and improve human rights conditions.

Saudi Arabia has taken a landmark decision and has officially abolished the decades-old Kafala system, a major labour reform that marks a historic shift in the rights of foreign workers. The Kafala (sponsorship) system, which was in place for over 50 years, tied migrant workers’ residency and employment to a single employer — often leading to exploitation and abuse.

According to a Times of India report, while the reform was announced in June 2025, it has now been fully implemented, freeing more than 13 million foreign workers, including millions of Indians, from restrictive employment practices.

What Has Changed?

Under the new contract-based employment model, foreign workers in Saudi Arabia can now change employers without seeking permission from their current sponsor (kafeel) and can exit the country without requiring an exit visa. Workers will also benefit from enhanced legal protections that were previously unavailable under the Kafala system.

This reform aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to modernise the kingdom’s economy and labour laws to attract global talent and improve human rights conditions.

What Was the Kafala System?

The Kafala system was a legal framework used for decades in several Gulf nations — including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman — to regulate foreign labour. It required workers to be “sponsored” by an employer or company, giving sponsors complete control over workers’ employment, movement and even residence.

Originally introduced to ensure a steady and affordable labour supply during the Gulf’s oil boom, the system became notorious for exploitation, low wages, poor living conditions and lack of basic rights. Workers often faced restrictions on changing jobs or leaving the country without their employer’s consent.

Why Was It Abolished?

The Kafala system drew international criticism for human rights violations and labour exploitation, particularly after multiple incidents highlighting unsafe working conditions for migrants. The tragic fire in a Kuwait building earlier this year, which claimed the lives of 41 Indian workers employed under the Kafala system, reignited global outrage and calls for reform.