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Saudi Arabia: 14 killed as Aramco helicopter crashes in Ras Tanura; investigation underway

The cause of the crash is not known as yet, and an investigation is underway. Ras Tanura is home to the largest refinery in the West Asian region, and it is operated by Saudi Aramco.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 05:57 PM IST

Saudi Arabia: 14 killed as Aramco helicopter crashes in Ras Tanura; investigation underway
The crash occurred on Sunday morning (Representational image).
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A helicopter of the Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco crashed in the country's Ras Tanura area, killing all 14 people on board, the Saudi state news agency reported on Sunday. The cause of the crash is not known as yet, and an investigation is underway. Ras Tanura is home to the largest refinery in the West Asian region, and it is operated by Saudi Aramco. According to the Saudi Press Agency's report, all the people killed in the crash were citizens of Saudi Arabia.

The chopper crash reportedly occurred around 6 am on Sunday (June 28). Saudi Arabia's ministry of energy has conveyed condolences to the families of the people who died in the crash. "The ministry of energy extends its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the deceased, praying that Almighty God grants them mercy and forgiveness and accepts them among the martyrs. Indeed, we belong to God, and to Him we shall return," the ministry said in a statement, according to the news agency.

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