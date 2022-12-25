Saudi Arabia carrying out mass executions in backdrop of Christmas? British MP makes shocking claim

Saudi Arabia has been accused of conducted mass executions on Christmas

While Christmas is considered a time of joy and giving, a group of MPs from Britain has claimed that something sinister is being planned by the authorities of Saudi Arabia, claiming that the country is planning to carry out several executions in the backdrop of the celebrations.

Saudi Arabia has plans to carry out a mass execution of several offenders on the backdrop of the Christmas celebrations across the world, a group of British MPs wrote in a letter to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, as per The Telegraph.

In the letter, the British MPs claimed that the Saudi Arabian authorities are planning to use Christmas as a 'cover for committing atrocities'. It must be noted that no announcements regarding executions have been made by Saudi Arabia as of now.

The letter written to James Cleverly reads, “We are gravely concerned that Saudi Arabia may carry out mass executions over the holiday period when the world's eyes are elsewhere and Saudi authorities feel they will face less diplomatic blowback.”

The British MPs further claimed, “The Kingdom has a history of carrying out executions over the festive and New Year period, as it did in 2016 and 2020 when it is harder for the international community to quickly respond. We urge you to make representations ahead of the holidays to communicate that this would be utterly unacceptable before it's too late.”

According to the letter sent to the foreign secretary, as many as 20 people have been executed in Saudi Arabia in the last two weeks, out of which 12 people were foreigners. The British MPs said that Saudi decided to carry out these executions while the world was preoccupied with the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Some of the British MPs who signed the letter were Hilary Benn, David Davis, Andy Slaughter, Sir Peter Bottomley, and Alistair Carmichael.

Earlier, an official from the United Nations claimed that Saudi Arabia had carried out the beheading of 17 people over the last few weeks by using the football World Cup 2022 as a distraction.

