Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: After 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed, know about lone survivor's miraculous death escape

In one of the most disastrous accidents, only one person survived the Umrah pilgrims accident near Madinah in Saudi Arabia on Monday which killed 45 others. A total of 54 pilgrims from Hyderabad left for Jeddah on November 9 as part of an Umrah tour scheduled from November 9 to 23.
In one of the most disastrous accidents, only one person survived the Umrah pilgrims accident near Madinah in Saudi Arabia on Monday which killed 45 others. The lone survivor is identified as 24-year-old Mohd Abdul Shoiab who hails from Hyderabad. He was seated near the driver at the time of the accident.
Forty-five Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana died, and only one survived in a devastating bus fire near Medina in Saudi Arabia, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said on Monday.
According to details shared by the Commissioner, a total of 54 pilgrims from Hyderabad left for Jeddah on November 9 as part of an Umrah tour scheduled from November 9 to 23. Of them, four individuals proceeded to Madinah separately by car, while another four remained in Makkah due to personal reasons. The remaining 46 pilgrims boarded the bus involved in the fatal crash. Out of the 46 passengers, 45 died at the scene after the bus was completely burnt. Only one individual, Md Abdul Shoaib, survived the fire. He has been admitted to a Saudi hospital ICU and is in critical condition.
Giving details about the incident, the police commissioner said that the group was travelling from Makkah to Madinah when their bus collided with an oil tanker nearly 25 km before Medina, causing an explosion that engulfed the vehicle within minutes. “The fire spread rapidly, leaving no time for most passengers to escape,” he said.
In the wake of the accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a 24/7 control room and released helpline numbers for those seeking assistance. "In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah," the Consulate posted on X.