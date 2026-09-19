Saudi Arabia: Black smoke, flames seen near Riyadh airport after hostile threat alert, several flights cancelled

Black smoke and flames seen near Riyadh airport Saturday after Saudi warned of hostile aerial threat. Flightradar shows delay index 5/5. Emergency alerts in Riyadh and Al-Kharj overnight amid fresh escalation with Iran-backed Houthis who declared naval blockade in July.

Residents in Saudi Arabia's Capital city Riyadh on Saturday witnessed smoke and flames rising from an area near the international airport, news agencies AFP and Reuters reported. This comes even as flight-tracking data showed “major problems” with the arrival and delay of aircraft at the airport.

"In the direction of the airport we saw black smoke and fire," AFP cited one of the residents as saying. Meanwhile, data on Flightradar 24 showed an arrival delay index and departure delay index of 5 in its 5-point disruption index. A delay index between 3.5 and 5 on the website signals major problems with long delays and several canceled flights, according to Flightradar 24.

This comes after Saudi Arabia warned of a “hostile aerial threat” and issued emergency alerts across the country, including in its capital, late Friday and early Saturday. The alert in Riyadh was a first for the Saudi Capital since the latest escalation of hostilities with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

Huge pillar of black smoke near airport after overnight alerts

A huge pillar of black smoke was seen rising in the area near the airport, Reuters news agency reported citing a video and video and photographs from the site. The airport highway, main terminal building and other facilities were visible in the foreground of the smoke.

However, Saudi civil defence had sent alerts by phone overnight, warning of potential danger in Riyadh and the city of Al-Kharj east of the capital. However, an all-clear was issued thereafter on Saturday morning, with Reuters reporting that a journalist heard booms before this.

Escalation between Saudi and Iran-backed Houthis

The hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen escalated in July, when the latter declared a naval blockade against Riyadh and started launching attacks.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen and much of the north, targeted Saudi vessels in the Red Sea. The attacks signal new threats to the global oil supply, putting at risk the main alternative Red Sea route for Gulf exports, while traffic at Strait of Hormuz remains affected, Reuters reported.

Flight operations at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport remain under disruption watch as authorities assess the situation following the overnight hostile threat alert.