Saudi Arabia: 42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision near Medina

At least 42 people lost their lives in a tragic incident near Medina after a bus transporting Umrah pilgrims crashed into a diesel tanker, Saudi local media reported on Monday. Many of those who died are believed to be Indian nationals, with initial information suggesting that several passengers were from Hyderabad.