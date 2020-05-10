Satellite images reveal North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's new nuclear facility

Satellite images have revealed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's massive nuclear facility outside the capital Pyongyang

He is planning to stockpile on his nuclear weapons after nuclear talks between the North Korean dictator and US President Donald Trump last year broke down.

The photos show a vast site with drive-through buildings and a rail line under construction, and the area is sealed off by security fences.

The United States think tank has earlier stated that North Korea is almost finished with the making of a ballistic missile facility having the capacity to test-fire intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The ballistic missile support facility is located approximately 17 kilometers northwest of Pyongyang and close to Pyongyang International Airport.

"A new facility is nearing completion near Pyongyang International Airport that is almost certainly related to North Korea's expanding ballistic missile program," CSIS report stated.

According to the report, the construction for the 'previously undisclosed facility' started in mid-2016 which is capacious enough to house all known North Korean ballistic missiles, their associated launchers, and support vehicles.

The report described that the building 'has a 37-meter-by-30-meter elevated center section' which was high enough for a Hwasong-14 or Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missiles to be 'elevated into the firing position' for testing of these ballistic missiles.