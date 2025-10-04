Sanae Takaichi set to become Japan's first female Prime Minister, but women are not happy - here's why

Japan will soon get its first female Prime Minister as Sanae Takaichi, 64, is set to lead the long-governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Let's discuss in detail.

Japan will soon get its first female Prime Minister as Sanae Takaichi, 64, is set to lead the long-governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). In a country that consistently ranks low on gender equality indices, the appointment of a woman in the highest leadership role might seem like a wave of respite, but that's not certainly the case. Let's dive into details.

Why Takaichi as Japan's PM seems problematic to many

Japan is set to get its first female Prime Minister, but many women's rights advocates in the country are not happy. The reason? Takaichi's views align more with traditional male-dominated ideals than with modern women's aspirations. Although the ultra-conservative leader has vowed to increase women's participation in the government, her record tells a different story.

Previously, she opposed reforms supporting women's empowerment, including policies that would allow couples to keep different surnames, same-sex marriage, and revisions to the male-only imperial succession rule. Her long-standing belief that women should primarily serve as homemakers poses a serious challenge to her acceptance as the Prime Minister.

At present, women account for just about 15 percent of Japan’s more powerful lower house. Moreover, only two of the country’s 47 prefectural governors are women.

Who is Sanae Takaichi?

The start of Sanae Takaichi's political journey dates back to 1993, when she was first elected to the parliament from her hometown in Nara. Takaichi has held several key posts including minister of economic security, internal affairs, and gender equality. Taikaichi also shares the conservative vision of late Japanese leader Shinzo Abe, whom she calls her political mentor.