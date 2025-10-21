History made in Japan: Sanae Takaichi becomes country’s first female prime minister

Takaichi reportedly received a total of 237 votes, securing a majority in the 465-seat chamber.

Sanae Takaichi, leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), won a historic vote in the lower house on Tuesday, paving the way for her inauguration as the country’s next prime minister and the first woman to hold the office.

