History made in Japan: Sanae Takaichi becomes country’s first female prime minister

WORLD
Takaichi reportedly received a total of 237 votes, securing a majority in the 465-seat chamber.
Sanae Takaichi, leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), won a historic vote in the lower house on Tuesday, paving the way for her inauguration as the country’s next prime minister and the first woman to hold the office.
Takaichi secured 237 votes in the 465-seat chamber, giving her a clear majority and confirming her position as Japan’s new leader. Her victory marks a significant milestone in the nation’s political history, breaking a long-standing gender barrier in Japanese politics.