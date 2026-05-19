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San Diego Mosque Shooting: Who were Cain Clark and Caleb Vazquez, the teen suspects? What was their motive?

An imam from the Islamic Centre said all teachers, students and other school staff members who were at the mosque were safe, according to reports.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 19, 2026, 07:34 AM IST

San Diego Mosque Shooting: Who were Cain Clark and Caleb Vazquez, the teen suspects? What was their motive?
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San DieA tragic shooting incident at the largest mosque in San Diego claimed three lives, CNN reported, citing local authorities. The two teenage suspects were later found dead inside a vehicle near the Islamic Centre of San Diego. According to CNN, FBI San Diego Special Agent in Charge Mark Remily said the two teenagers, ages 17 and 19, "appear to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds".  The San Diego police chief said the violence was being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Chief Scott Wahl said officers found three men dead in front of the mosque, one of whom was a security guard who Wahl said was “pivotal” in preventing more bloodshed. An imam from the Islamic Centre said all teachers, students and other school staff members who were at the mosque were safe, according to reports.

San Diego mosque shooting: Who were the teen suspects, Cain Clark and Caleb Vazquez? 

According to a federal law enforcement official, the suspects were identified as Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18. Clark attended high school virtually, but was set to graduate later this month, according to a school district official, as reported by NBC News. 

Chief Wahl said that the mother of one of the suspects called police Monday morning and said her son, her gun and her car were missing. She described the teen as suicidal and said he was most likely with a friend. Both were wearing fatigues, he recalled her saying. While officers were gathering information from the woman, reports emerged of an active shooter situation at the mosque. Police immediately rushed to the Islamic Centre of San Diego and launched a response to the incident.

Law enforcement officials told CNN that one of the suspects had taken a firearm from their parents' home and left behind a suicide note containing writings related to racial pride. Authorities also said hate speech was found scrawled on one of the weapons used in the incident.

San Diego mosque shooting: What was their possible motive?

While investigators are probing the incident, Chief Wahl described the shooting as involving “hate rhetoric”. Two senior law enforcement officials said investigators are looking into possible anti-Islamic writings found in the teens’ car. Imam Taha Hassane called the shooting an “outrageous” tragedy, noting the mosque had never experienced anything like it. He emphasised that people come to the Islamic centre to pray, celebrate, and learn. The attack occurred on the first day of Dhul Hijjah, one of the most sacred months in the Islamic calendar. The mosque announced it will remain closed until further notice. 

 

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