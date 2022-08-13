Salman Rushdie health update: Author may lose eye, is on ventilator; key points

Salman Rushdie (Photo: IANS)

Author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator following hours of surgery after being stabbed in the neck and torso at a lecture in New York state on Friday.

He will likely lose one eye, his book agent Andrew Wylie said. "The news is not good," he wrote in an email.

"Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged."

The 75-year-old was being introduced to give a talk to an audience of hundreds on artistic freedom at western New York`s Chautauqua Institution when a man rushed to the stage and lunged at the novelist, who has lived with a bounty on his head since the late 1980s.

