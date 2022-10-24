Salman Rushdie loses use of hand, sight in one eye after ‘nerves cut off’ during stabbing attack

Author Salman Rushdie (File photo)

Famous author Salman Rushdie had been the victim of a brutal attack earlier this year when a man stabbed him during a literary event in the United States. Now, his agent has given an important update on his health and body functions months after the attack.

According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, the author had lost the use of one hand and lost sight in one eye after the attack on him on stage at a literary event in western New York in August.

Wylie, who represents literary giants such as Saul Bellow and Roberto Bolano, described the extent of the injuries Rushdie suffered in the "brutal" attack in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais, as per Reuters reports.

During the interview, the agent noted the serious implications of the attack on Salman Rushdie and the injuries he had suffered, including the loss of sight in one eye and the use of one hand as his nerves were cut off when he was stabbed.

"He had three serious wounds in his neck. One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut. And he has about 15 more wounds in his chest and torso,” Rushdie’s agent said during the interview, as quoted by Reuters.

The agent declined to say whether "The Satanic Verses" author, 75, was still in the hospital more than two months after police said a 24-year-old New Jersey man stabbed the writer in the neck and torso just before Rushdie was to give a lecture at Chautauqua Institution, a retreat about 12 miles (19 km) from Lake Erie.

The novelist was rushed to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries in the attack, including nerve damage in his arm, wounds to his liver, and the likely loss of an eye, Wylie said at the time.

The attack came 33 years after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran's supreme leader, issued a fatwa, or religious edict, calling on Muslims to assassinate Rushdie a few months after "The Satanic Verses" was published. Some Muslims saw passages in the novel about the Prophet Muhammad as blasphemous.

(With Reuters inputs)

READ | Rishi Sunak will become next UK PM if challengers Johnson, Mordaunt fail to get 100 votes today; know the rules here