Salman Rushdie attacked: After stabbing ‘nightmare’, know what ex-wife Padma Lakshmi said

Notable author Salman Rushdie was stabbed while he was on stage at an event in New York, United States. Though Rushdie was very seriously injured in the incident, he is now making a steady recovery, much to ex-wife Padma Lakshmi’s relief.

Padma Lakshmi, TV personality and former wife of Indian author Salman Rushdie, said that Rushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare and hoped that he heals swiftly following the stabbing incident that shocked the world.

In a tweet, Padma Lakshmi wrote, "Relieved Salman Rushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare. Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing." According to the author’s family, he has been recovering and was taken off the ventilator.

Rushdie’s family and doctors said that after being taken off the ventilator, he was able to talk, without providing any further details regarding the author’s health.

Zafar Rushdie, son of the renowned author Salman Rushdie, on Sunday said that his father remains in critical condition in hospital as he continues to receive extensive ongoing medical treatment. But added he was glad to see that the writer’s "usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact" after he was disconnected from the ventilator on Sunday following the stabbing incident that shocked the world.

According to reports, Rushdie was stabbed and sustained injuries in his neck and abdomen, which led to him being on a ventilator for a couple of days after his nervous system was left compromised. Now, his family and peers have said that the author is on the road to recovery, being taken off the ventilator.

Rushdie`s agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and could be able to talk, without giving further details, according to The Washington Post.

Salman Rushdie’s1988 book ‘The Satanic Verses’ led to a fatwa, a religious decree, by the then Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The threat forced him into hiding for several years. The Iranian authorities have detached themselves from the attack on the author, as per their recent statement

