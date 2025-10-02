Salesman, Manager? Army Chief Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz Sharif mocked in Pakistan for 'selling' rare-earth minerals to US president Donald Trump, WATCH

Pakistani senator Aimal Wali Khan speaking at Parliament, lashed out at Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir called this 'showcase of mineral wealth' as a “mockery”, saying Asim Munir behaved “like a salesman” while Shehbaz Sharif looked “like a manager watching the drama”.

Pakistan Army Chief general Asim Munir, PM shehbaz Sharif' held a 'closed-door' meeting with US president Donald Trump on the sidelines of UNGA on September 25 in Oval office. After the meeting, White House released a photo gallery, among that one photo showed both Pakistani leaders 'showing-off' their rare earth minerals to Donald Trump. However, this photo is now getting 'trolled' back home in Pakistan, calling Asim Munir as a 'salesman' making all efforts to sell these rare earth minerals to Trump.

Pakistani senator Aimal Wali Khan speaking at Parliament, lashed out at Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir called this 'showcase of mineral wealth' as a “mockery”, saying Asim Munir behaved “like a salesman” while Shehbaz Sharif looked “like a manager watching the drama”. He also called out both leaders saying 'under what capacity' did they flaunt Pakistan's rare-minerals to US.

Asim Munir, Shehbaz mocked in Pakistan

Aimal Wali Khan said, “Our chief of army staff is roaming around with a briefcase containing rare earth minerals. What a joke! It was absolute mockery. Whoever saw that photo thought, ‘Which chief of the army staff would go around carrying a briefcase with rare earth minerals?’ To me, it looked like a big, branded store – a manager (PM Shehbaz Sharif) watched on happily as a shopkeeper tells a customer (Donald Trump) to purchase a big, glittery thing from him.”

He added, “In what capacity? Under which law? This is dictatorship. I am sorry to say this is not democracy...is this not contempt of parliament?” he added.

'flaunting' rare earth minerals

During their visit, White House shared a picture gallery of the Shahbaz Sharif- Asim Munir meeting with Trump. In one photo, Munir and Shehbaz were showing Trump an open 18x18 inch wooden box with colorful stones presumably bearing some mineral deposits. The box had two of the larger rocks appear to be bastanzite and monazite clumps that typically bear rare earths elements (REE) such as cerium, lanthanum, and neodymium. Some of the smaller candy-colored pebbles look like gemstones.