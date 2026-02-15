FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Former US President Barack Obama calls out Donald Trump's 'clown show', says most Americans disapprove of White House rhetoric

'Release Imran Khan, arrest this XI': Funny memes flood social media after India crush Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan, bowlers star as India thrash Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo, qualify for Super 8

Saketh Sreenivasaiah's death in US: Indian student remembered late friend in his last LinkedIn post

From 2007 debut to Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass, Rohit Sharma recalls his favourite IND vs PAK T20 World Cup moments

Imran Khan's Vision Loss: Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and other cricketers demand urgent medical attention as former Pakistan PM loses 85% vision

IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan surpasses Gautam Gambhir in major T20I record with 3rd fastest fifty

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches initiative to issue Aadhaar-like unique IDs for all land parcels in capital

Wispr Flow feels like Voice Interface people expected Siri to become

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha wishes Abhishek Sharma well, then sends him back for duck

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Release Imran Khan, arrest this XI': Funny memes flood social media after India crush Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Funny memes flood social media after India crush Pakistan in T20 WC 2026

From 2007 debut to Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass, Rohit Sharma recalls his favourite IND vs PAK T20 World Cup moments

From 2007 debut to Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass, Rohit Sharma recalls his

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches initiative to issue Aadhaar-like unique IDs for all land parcels in capital

Delhi CM Gupta launches initiative to issue unique IDs for land parcels

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films celebrating Lord Shiva's immortality

Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail? His party PTI makes big allegations

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Adiala Jail

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

HomeWorld

WORLD

Saketh Sreenivasaiah's death in US: Indian student remembered late friend in his last LinkedIn post

In the LinkedIn post, Saketh had remembered his "dearest friend and batchmate" Kedar, without elaborating on it. But the mention has been linked to a tragic death that occurred on the IIT-M campus a few years back.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 10:35 PM IST

Saketh Sreenivasaiah's death in US: Indian student remembered late friend in his last LinkedIn post
Saketh's body was was found from a lake in California on Saturday.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old Indian student found dead in the United States, had remembered his late friend in his last post on the social networking platform LinkedIn. The post, made six months ago, was about Saketh completing his graduation from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) in Chennai. Saketh's body was was found from a lake in California on Saturday after a search that lasted six days.

In the LinkedIn post, Saketh had remembered his "dearest friend and batchmate" Kedar, without elaborating on it. But the mention has been linked to a tragic death that occurred on the IIT-M campus a few years back. In April 2023, Kedar Suresh Chougule, a second-year undergraduate student at the institute, was found dead inside his hostel room and the authorities ruled it a suicide. Kedar Chougule, who had been pursuing a BTech degree in Chemical Engineering, was suffering from depression, reports at that time said. After the incident, IIT-M had said it was "taking all possible measures to proactively identify and help students under stress."

Police in the US have not revealed details about their probe into Saketh's death. But his roommate, Baneet Singh, also an Indian, said he had been told by cops that they were treating it as a case of suicide. In a post on social media, Singh said there were no signs of distress until the last two weeks. He shared that Saketh had started "eating less and engaging less, only surviving on chips and cookies," during the days leading up to his death. Singh also recalled a recent conversation where Saketh had told him: "I've stopped caring, man...I don't care about anything." Saketh Sreenivasaiah, who was originally from Tumakuru district in Karnataka and had been studying at the University of California (UC) in Berkeley, was found dead in Lake Anza on Saturday (February 14).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Former US President Barack Obama calls out Donald Trump's 'clown show', says most Americans disapprove of White House rhetoric
Former US President Barack Obama calls out Donald Trump's 'clown show'
'Release Imran Khan, arrest this XI': Funny memes flood social media after India crush Pakistan in T20 World Cup match
Funny memes flood social media after India crush Pakistan in T20 WC 2026
T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan, bowlers star as India thrash Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo, qualify for Super 8
T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan, bowlers star as India thrash Pakistan by 61 ru
Saketh Sreenivasaiah's death in US: Indian student remembered late friend in his last LinkedIn post
Saketh Sreenivasaiah: Indian student mentioned late friend in last post
From 2007 debut to Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass, Rohit Sharma recalls his favourite IND vs PAK T20 World Cup moments
From 2007 debut to Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass, Rohit Sharma recalls his
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films celebrating Lord Shiva's immortality
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail? His party PTI makes big allegations
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Adiala Jail
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships
Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein
DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement