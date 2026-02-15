Saketh Sreenivasaiah's death in US: Indian student remembered late friend in his last LinkedIn post

In the LinkedIn post, Saketh had remembered his "dearest friend and batchmate" Kedar, without elaborating on it. But the mention has been linked to a tragic death that occurred on the IIT-M campus a few years back.

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old Indian student found dead in the United States, had remembered his late friend in his last post on the social networking platform LinkedIn. The post, made six months ago, was about Saketh completing his graduation from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) in Chennai. Saketh's body was was found from a lake in California on Saturday after a search that lasted six days.

In the LinkedIn post, Saketh had remembered his "dearest friend and batchmate" Kedar, without elaborating on it. But the mention has been linked to a tragic death that occurred on the IIT-M campus a few years back. In April 2023, Kedar Suresh Chougule, a second-year undergraduate student at the institute, was found dead inside his hostel room and the authorities ruled it a suicide. Kedar Chougule, who had been pursuing a BTech degree in Chemical Engineering, was suffering from depression, reports at that time said. After the incident, IIT-M had said it was "taking all possible measures to proactively identify and help students under stress."

Police in the US have not revealed details about their probe into Saketh's death. But his roommate, Baneet Singh, also an Indian, said he had been told by cops that they were treating it as a case of suicide. In a post on social media, Singh said there were no signs of distress until the last two weeks. He shared that Saketh had started "eating less and engaging less, only surviving on chips and cookies," during the days leading up to his death. Singh also recalled a recent conversation where Saketh had told him: "I've stopped caring, man...I don't care about anything." Saketh Sreenivasaiah, who was originally from Tumakuru district in Karnataka and had been studying at the University of California (UC) in Berkeley, was found dead in Lake Anza on Saturday (February 14).