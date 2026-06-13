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S Jaishankar to Marco Rubio: US strike that killed 3 Indian sailors ‘not justified’

India has lodged a strong protest with the US after a military strike on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman killed three Indian sailors.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 07:50 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

S Jaishankar to Marco Rubio: US strike that killed 3 Indian sailors ‘not justified’
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India has strongly objected to a US military strike on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman that resulted in the deaths of three Indian sailors. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and conveyed India's concerns over the incident.

Sharing details of the conversation on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified."

India Summons US Diplomat

As tensions rose over the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and lodged an official protest. The MEA said the repeated attacks on commercial ships carrying Indian crew members were deeply worrying and had already led to the loss of Indian lives. India also expressed concern over the use of deadly force against civilian vessels, saying such actions threaten the safety of international maritime trade.

The government urged the US to ensure that its forces operating in the region take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

What Happened?

The incident involved the Palau-flagged oil tanker Settebello, which had 28 crew members on board. Among them were 24 Indians, along with two Pakistani nationals, one Russian and one Ukrainian.

Following the strike, rescue teams managed to save 21 Indian sailors. However, three crew members who were initially reported missing were later confirmed dead.

US Explains Strike

The US military has acknowledged carrying out the attack. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the tanker was suspected of transporting Iranian oil in violation of an American blockade. US authorities claimed the vessel ignored repeated instructions from naval forces, after which an American aircraft fired on it and disabled it.

India Calls For Calm

India has linked the attack to the broader conflict unfolding in West Asia and expressed concern over increasing threats to commercial shipping in the region. The MEA stated that attacks on merchant vessels are "deeply worrisome" and are a consequence of the ongoing regional conflict.

"Attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation," the ministry said.

The incident has added fresh strain to an already tense situation in the Gulf, with India continuing to push for the protection of civilian lives and the safe movement of commercial ships.

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