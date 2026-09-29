FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP News: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Says, ‘CJP Should Become Istifa Janata Party’ | BJP

CJP News: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Says, ‘CJP Should Become Istifa Janata Party’ | BJP

Election Commission News: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar & SIR

Election Commission News: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar & SIR

S Jaishankar says global rules are losing respect, warns of ‘choke points’ created by sanctions and trade

S Jaishankar says global rules are losing respect, warns of ‘choke points’

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

S Jaishankar says global rules are losing respect, warns of ‘choke points’ created by sanctions and trade

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said countries are increasingly using their geographical, financial and economic influence against rivals as global rules face growing challenges.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

S Jaishankar says global rules are losing respect, warns of ‘choke points’ created by sanctions and trade
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said countries are increasingly using their influence to put pressure on rivals, pointing to a decline in respect for global rules and the growing use of strategic choke points.

Speaking at an Asia Society event in New York on Tuesday, Jaishankar said countries were trying to use whatever leverage they had over competitors and adversaries in an increasingly competitive world.

“The first point is that countries feel that our position is up or down, but we have leverage; we need to use it. The fact is that rules are less respected than they used to be before; assumptions are being challenged. The consequence of that, what we have seen, especially in the last 4-5 years, is the emergence of choke points,” the foreign minister said.

From the Strait of Hormuz to financial sanctions

Jaishankar said these pressure points were emerging in different forms, including geographical routes, financial systems, travel and access to markets. “choke points of every nature: geographical choke points, such as what we are seeing at Hormuz; financial choke points through sanctions; travel choke points and market access choke points.”

He said countries with significant influence were increasingly using these advantages against their competitors or adversaries.

“So anything that countries of influence and clout have, which they believe they can wield in this very competitive environment vis-à-vis their adversaries or competitors today, is being exercised,” he added.

His remarks highlighted how control over important shipping routes, financial networks and access to markets can become tools of pressure in international relations.

Jaishankar highlights the paradox of competition and interdependence

The external affairs minister also spoke about a contradiction shaping global diplomacy. While countries increasingly view one another as competitors, their economies and interests remain closely connected.

Jaishankar said this tension between competition and interdependence has made it harder for governments to decide how to deal with one another.

“...The paradox of our times is that on the one hand, there is a very strong sense of competition... This coexists with a deeper and deeper interdependence. So that interdependence is the reality; the competition is the sentiment. Much of what we see in terms of policy choices, policy debates, and approaches of countries to each other and to the world is how countries are torn between these two — the desire to compete and the constraints and the challenges of what happens when competition goes ahead," Jaishankar said.

He added that countries must deal with the consequences of competition even as they remain dependent on one another in several areas.

‘Friendly fire’ makes diplomacy more challenging

Jaishankar also noted that tensions between countries could extend beyond direct rivalries, with even friendly nations sometimes taking actions that create difficulties for one another. He described this as “friendly fire” and said it added another layer of complexity to international relations.

“This makes diplomacy a very challenging task," he said.

His comments came as countries continue to navigate competing strategic interests while managing their economic and political connections with the rest of the world.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Paradise box office collection day 6: Nani film crosses Rs 100 crore in India despite mixed reviews
The Paradise box office day 6: Nani film crosses Rs 100 crore in India
S Jaishankar says global rules are losing respect, warns of ‘choke points’ created by sanctions and trade
S Jaishankar says global rules are losing respect, warns of ‘choke points’
Ambush In Arunachal: Assam Rifles jawan killed, four others injured as Naga separatists target security forces
Ambush In Arunachal: Assam Rifles jawan killed, four others injured
Mithoon to reimagine Subhash Ghai's best songs from Karz, Taal, Pardes at Kya Zamaana Tha concert; details inside
Mithoon to reimagine Subhash Ghai's best songs at Kya Zamaana Tha concert
Mohammad Rizwan writes to NCCIA again: Wants phone back, seeks clarity on probe
Mohammad Rizwan writes to NCCIA again: Wants phone back, seeks clarity on probe
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement