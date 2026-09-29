S Jaishankar says global rules are losing respect, warns of ‘choke points’ created by sanctions and trade

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said countries are increasingly using their geographical, financial and economic influence against rivals as global rules face growing challenges.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said countries are increasingly using their influence to put pressure on rivals, pointing to a decline in respect for global rules and the growing use of strategic choke points.

Speaking at an Asia Society event in New York on Tuesday, Jaishankar said countries were trying to use whatever leverage they had over competitors and adversaries in an increasingly competitive world.

“The first point is that countries feel that our position is up or down, but we have leverage; we need to use it. The fact is that rules are less respected than they used to be before; assumptions are being challenged. The consequence of that, what we have seen, especially in the last 4-5 years, is the emergence of choke points,” the foreign minister said.

From the Strait of Hormuz to financial sanctions

Jaishankar said these pressure points were emerging in different forms, including geographical routes, financial systems, travel and access to markets. “choke points of every nature: geographical choke points, such as what we are seeing at Hormuz; financial choke points through sanctions; travel choke points and market access choke points.”

He said countries with significant influence were increasingly using these advantages against their competitors or adversaries.

“So anything that countries of influence and clout have, which they believe they can wield in this very competitive environment vis-à-vis their adversaries or competitors today, is being exercised,” he added.

His remarks highlighted how control over important shipping routes, financial networks and access to markets can become tools of pressure in international relations.

Jaishankar highlights the paradox of competition and interdependence

The external affairs minister also spoke about a contradiction shaping global diplomacy. While countries increasingly view one another as competitors, their economies and interests remain closely connected.

Jaishankar said this tension between competition and interdependence has made it harder for governments to decide how to deal with one another.

“...The paradox of our times is that on the one hand, there is a very strong sense of competition... This coexists with a deeper and deeper interdependence. So that interdependence is the reality; the competition is the sentiment. Much of what we see in terms of policy choices, policy debates, and approaches of countries to each other and to the world is how countries are torn between these two — the desire to compete and the constraints and the challenges of what happens when competition goes ahead," Jaishankar said.

He added that countries must deal with the consequences of competition even as they remain dependent on one another in several areas.

‘Friendly fire’ makes diplomacy more challenging

Jaishankar also noted that tensions between countries could extend beyond direct rivalries, with even friendly nations sometimes taking actions that create difficulties for one another. He described this as “friendly fire” and said it added another layer of complexity to international relations.

“This makes diplomacy a very challenging task," he said.

His comments came as countries continue to navigate competing strategic interests while managing their economic and political connections with the rest of the world.