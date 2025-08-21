S Jaishankar's BIG statement on India-Russia ties, says, 'After the second world war...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar buys apartment in Virar for Rs...

Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt-starrer was made on the same scale as male-led films: 'Someone had the guts to...'

Not Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal! Harbhajan Singh slams selectors for ignoring THIS 'X-factor' from India's Asia Cup squad

'This is epic': Viral video shows volcano erupting right after woman agrees to marry boyfriend

BIG move by Azim Premji as Wipro to acquire another company for Rs 3271 crore, its business is...

Bombay High Court to watch Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi to resolve censor row

Rohit Sharma set for surprise return, likely to play for India A in Kanpur ahead of Australia series

Online Cricket Market in India Picking Up The Pace: Exploiting It Through Best Online Cricket ID

Chinese foreign minister's BIG statement on ties with Pakistan, says, 'Not targeted at any third...'

'So soothing': Man plays ‘Little Krishna’ on flute in Pune Metro, baby boy responds with adorable moves

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar buys apartment in Virar for Rs...

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar buys apartment in Virar for Rs...

Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt-starrer was made on the same scale as male-led films: 'Someone had the guts to...'

Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt film was made on same scale as male-led movies

Not Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal! Harbhajan Singh slams selectors for ignoring THIS 'X-factor' from India's Asia Cup squad

Harbhajan Singh slams selectors for ignoring THIS 'X-factor' from India's Asia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeWorld

WORLD

S Jaishankar's BIG statement on India-Russia ties, says, 'After the second world war...'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Russia, said his meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov was an opportunity to review both the political relationship and bilateral cooperation.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 05:56 PM IST

S Jaishankar's BIG statement on India-Russia ties, says, 'After the second world war...'
Image credit: Reuters
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Thursday, i.e., August 21, stated that "India and Russia have been “the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War.” Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, echoed the sentiment, called the ties a "special strategic parternership" shaped by the two countries' leaders. 

Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Russia, said his meeting with Lavrov was an opportunity to review both the political relationship and bilateral cooperation. “I look forward to an exchange of views on politics, on trade, on economics, investment, defence, science and technology, and of course, people-to-people exchanges,” he said.

The External Affairs Minister also spoke about the United States sanctions imposed on India for its crude oil business with Russia. He highlighted that India is not the biggest purchaser of Russian crude oil, adding he was "perplexed" as New Delhi's purchase of oil from the US had in fact increased.

Jaishankar's remarks came close on the heels of United States President Donald Trump's continued pressure on India to stop buying oil from Moscow, as he claims that the move is fueling Russia's aggression against Ukraine. "We are not the biggest purchasers of Russian oil, that is China. We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG, that is the European Union. We are not the country that has the biggest trade surge with Russia after 2022; I think there are some countries to the South."

ALSO READ | EAM S Jaishankar says he's 'perplexed' over US tariffs: 'India not the biggest...'

Donald Trump's tariff announcement 

United States President Donald Trump recently announced an additional 25 percent tariff on India, taking the total levy on New Delhi to 50 percent. This comes after repeated threats from the US president to raise tariffs on India as New Delhi continues to do business with Russia. Trump had imposed the initial 25 percent tariff on India on August 1 with immediate effect, along with an unspecified penalty for buying oil from Russia.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why do Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani eye THESE Chinese firms? How can Reliance Industries, Adani group bypass ban on Chinese investment?
Why do Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani eye THESE Chinese firms? How can Reliance ...
'His inappropriate behaviour...': Malayalam actress Rini Ann George makes shocking allegations against politician, accuses him of inviting her to hotel room
Malayalam actor Rini Ann George accuses politician of inviting her to hotel room
IPS Satish Golcha appointed Delhi Police Commissioner
IPS Satish Golcha appointed Delhi Police Commissioner
Online Cricket Market in India Picking Up The Pace: Exploiting It Through Best Online Cricket ID
Online Cricket Market in India Picking Up The Pace: Exploiting It Through Best O
Microsoft salary report leaked: How much do engineers, managers, data scientists get? Details here
Microsoft salary report leaked: How much do engineers, managers, get?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE