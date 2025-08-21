S Jaishankar's BIG statement on India-Russia ties, says, 'After the second world war...'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Russia, said his meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov was an opportunity to review both the political relationship and bilateral cooperation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Thursday, i.e., August 21, stated that "India and Russia have been “the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War.” Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, echoed the sentiment, called the ties a "special strategic parternership" shaped by the two countries' leaders.

Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Russia, said his meeting with Lavrov was an opportunity to review both the political relationship and bilateral cooperation. “I look forward to an exchange of views on politics, on trade, on economics, investment, defence, science and technology, and of course, people-to-people exchanges,” he said.

The External Affairs Minister also spoke about the United States sanctions imposed on India for its crude oil business with Russia. He highlighted that India is not the biggest purchaser of Russian crude oil, adding he was "perplexed" as New Delhi's purchase of oil from the US had in fact increased.

Jaishankar's remarks came close on the heels of United States President Donald Trump's continued pressure on India to stop buying oil from Moscow, as he claims that the move is fueling Russia's aggression against Ukraine. "We are not the biggest purchasers of Russian oil, that is China. We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG, that is the European Union. We are not the country that has the biggest trade surge with Russia after 2022; I think there are some countries to the South."

ALSO READ | EAM S Jaishankar says he's 'perplexed' over US tariffs: 'India not the biggest...'

Donald Trump's tariff announcement

United States President Donald Trump recently announced an additional 25 percent tariff on India, taking the total levy on New Delhi to 50 percent. This comes after repeated threats from the US president to raise tariffs on India as New Delhi continues to do business with Russia. Trump had imposed the initial 25 percent tariff on India on August 1 with immediate effect, along with an unspecified penalty for buying oil from Russia.