S Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, says LAC peace pre-requisite for normal ties, flags trade imbalance

EAM S Jaishankar told China's Wang Yi in Manila that 'peace and tranquillity' on the LAC is a 'pre-requisite' for normal India-China ties. He flagged trade imbalance, market access and supply chain issues. Both sides have moved to reset ties since the Oct 2024 Depsang-Demchok disengagement.

Peace and tranquillity in the border areas is a “pre-requisite” for normal relations between India and China and the ties must be anchored in mutual respect, interest, and sensitivity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a meeting in Manila on Wednesday.

In the talks, Jaishankar also flagged New Delhi’s concerns over issues relating to market access, trade imbalance and uncertainties over supply chains. The two ministers are in the Philippine capital to participate in high-level discussions under the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“We believe that a stable and cooperative relationship can best be developed on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks.

“Such a relationship can make a valuable contribution to a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world.”

LAC peace and managing differences

The external affairs minister underlined the importance of maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “Peace and tranquillity in the border areas is obviously the pre-requisite for normal ties. Since October 2024, both sides have engaged to ensure that important objective,” he said.

“This will continue to need our constant attention. Relevant mechanisms in this domain must be given full support and strong encouragement,” he added.

Jaishankar also emphasised that differences should not become disputes. “It is natural that as two large and important nations, and that too proximate neighbours, India and China would have their own particular interests,” he said. “That is why our leaders had agreed that differences should not become disputes. It is the responsibility of diplomacy to properly manage them,” he added.

Trade imbalance, supply chains and reset measures

The external affairs minister also voiced India’s concerns relating to bilateral trade and supply chains. “Fair market access and a trade balance ranks high in that regard. There are also concerns about predictability of supply chains. Facilitating both official and people-to-people exchanges merit our attention,” he said.

In the last few months, New Delhi and Beijing unveiled a series of measures to normalise ties that came under strain during the over four-year eastern Ladakh border standoff. Following diplomatic and military talks, the two sides withdrew troops from several friction points along the LAC. In October 2024, they firmed up a disengagement pact for Depsang and Demchok.

Days later, PM Modi and President Xi Jinping held talks in Kazan. In August last year, Modi travelled to Tianjin for the SCO summit and said India is committed to ties based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. India and China have resumed direct flights and cut red tape for business visas since October 2024. Both will also resume border trade from August 1 after a six-year gap.

India’s USD 132 billion worth of imports from China in FY 2025/26 were its highest from any nation, with a deficit of more than USD 100 billion in total trade of USD 151.10 billion. India eased curbs this year on Chinese investments in some industries.