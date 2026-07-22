FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
UP horror: 20-year-old woman dies by suicide, alleges blackmail with AI-generated videos; probe underway

UP horror: 20-year-old woman dies by suicide, alleges blackmail with AI

Main Vaapas Aaunga is now officially a commercial hit after becoming 'people's hit', says producer

Main Vaapas Aaunga is now officially a commercial hit, says producer

S Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, says LAC peace pre-requisite for normal ties, flags trade imbalance

S Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, emphasises normal relations

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

S Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, says LAC peace pre-requisite for normal ties, flags trade imbalance

EAM S Jaishankar told China's Wang Yi in Manila that 'peace and tranquillity' on the LAC is a 'pre-requisite' for normal India-China ties. He flagged trade imbalance, market access and supply chain issues. Both sides have moved to reset ties since the Oct 2024 Depsang-Demchok disengagement.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

S Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, says LAC peace pre-requisite for normal ties, flags trade imbalance
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Peace and tranquillity in the border areas is a “pre-requisite” for normal relations between India and China and the ties must be anchored in mutual respect, interest, and sensitivity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a meeting in Manila on Wednesday.

In the talks, Jaishankar also flagged New Delhi’s concerns over issues relating to market access, trade imbalance and uncertainties over supply chains. The two ministers are in the Philippine capital to participate in high-level discussions under the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“We believe that a stable and cooperative relationship can best be developed on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks. 

“Such a relationship can make a valuable contribution to a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world.”

LAC peace and managing differences

The external affairs minister underlined the importance of maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “Peace and tranquillity in the border areas is obviously the pre-requisite for normal ties. Since October 2024, both sides have engaged to ensure that important objective,” he said.

“This will continue to need our constant attention. Relevant mechanisms in this domain must be given full support and strong encouragement,” he added.

Jaishankar also emphasised that differences should not become disputes. “It is natural that as two large and important nations, and that too proximate neighbours, India and China would have their own particular interests,” he said. “That is why our leaders had agreed that differences should not become disputes. It is the responsibility of diplomacy to properly manage them,” he added.

Trade imbalance, supply chains and reset measures

The external affairs minister also voiced India’s concerns relating to bilateral trade and supply chains.  “Fair market access and a trade balance ranks high in that regard. There are also concerns about predictability of supply chains. Facilitating both official and people-to-people exchanges merit our attention,” he said.

In the last few months, New Delhi and Beijing unveiled a series of measures to normalise ties that came under strain during the over four-year eastern Ladakh border standoff. Following diplomatic and military talks, the two sides withdrew troops from several friction points along the LAC. In October 2024, they firmed up a disengagement pact for Depsang and Demchok.

Days later, PM Modi and President Xi Jinping held talks in Kazan. In August last year, Modi travelled to Tianjin for the SCO summit and said India is committed to ties based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. India and China have resumed direct flights and cut red tape for business visas since October 2024. Both will also resume border trade from August 1 after a six-year gap.

India’s USD 132 billion worth of imports from China in FY 2025/26 were its highest from any nation, with a deficit of more than USD 100 billion in total trade of USD 151.10 billion. India eased curbs this year on Chinese investments in some industries.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UP horror: 20-year-old woman dies by suicide, alleges blackmail with AI-generated videos; probe underway
UP horror: 20-year-old woman dies by suicide, alleges blackmail with AI
Main Vaapas Aaunga is now officially a commercial hit after becoming 'people's hit', says producer
Main Vaapas Aaunga is now officially a commercial hit, says producer
CJP refuses to talk at JP Nadda's house, sets 3 key demands to end protests at Jantar Mantar; Check here
CJP refuses to talk at JP Nadda's house, sets 3 key demands to end protests
S Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, says LAC peace pre-requisite for normal ties, flags trade imbalance
S Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, emphasises normal relations
Aamir Khan parts ways with Ashneer Grover biopic over creative differences with Rahul Mody: Report
Aamir Khan parts ways with Ashneer Grover biopic over creative differences
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement