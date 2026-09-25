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S Jaishankar at UNGA: From sharp reply to Pakistani reporter to maritime security, what EAM discussed

S Jaishankar at UNGA responded to a Pakistani reporter and discussed maritime security, terrorism, global challenges and India’s key diplomatic engagements.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 10:33 PM IST

S Jaishankar at UNGA: From sharp reply to Pakistani reporter to maritime security, what EAM discussed
S Jaishankar at UNGA: From sharp reply to Pakistani reporter to maritime security, what EAM discussed (Source: ANI)
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday responded sharply to a Pakistani reporter during a press conference on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York. The reported interrupted the remarks-only briefing with a question related to terrorism, prompting Jaishankar to hit back. 

Jaishankar's sharp response to Pakistani reporter

In response to the Pakistani reporter's terrorism-related question, Jaishankar said, “A terrorist country is asking me that question.” The minister's response to the Pakistani reporter added a sharp bilateral element to an otherwise wider UNGA agenda focused on India's diplomatic priorities. The exchange came amid India's broader diplomatic engagements at the UNGA, where Jaishankar has been discussing terrorism, maritime security, global food and energy challenges, bilateral relations and international cooperation.

During the same engagement, Jaishankar also spoke about maritime security, saying that attacks on civilian shipping from the Black Sea to the Red Sea and the Gulf had become a growing concern. He stressed the need for countries to work together to protect commercial shipping and seafarers.

Jaishankar discussed key issues

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the 'Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers', Jaishankar highlighted several recent attacks on commercial vessels, including incidents in the Gulf of Oman, Strait of Hormuz and Black Sea, which resulted in the deaths of Indian seafarers and left one Indian crew member missing. He also noted that sailors from other countries had been victims of maritime attacks this year. 

Expressing deep concern over the wider maritime security situation, Jaishankar called for stronger international cooperation to protect commercial shipping and seafarers. He said India and Liberia had proposed the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers to bring together countries involved in shipping, ship registration and crewing. He also referred to India's proposed emergency support network for seafarers and its efforts at the UN to strengthen maritime safety.

(With inputs from ANI)

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