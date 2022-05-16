Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘very ill with blood cancer’, claims oligarch in secret recording

File photo

Over the last few weeks, many claims about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health have surfaced through news reports and social media, most claiming that he is going through very serious illnesses. In the most recent report, it is said that Putin is suffering from blood cancer.

According to the most recent reports, Vladimir Putin is currently “very ill” and is suffering from “blood cancer”. These claims were made by a Russian oligarch, which surfaced through a secret recording obtained by a magazine.

In a report by the News Line Magazine, a recording of a Russian oligarch was made public where he was discussing the issue of Putin’s health with a Western venture capitalist. The oligarch claimed that there is deep frustration in Moscow due to the Russian president’s illness.

In the recording obtained by News Line Magazine, the Russian oligarch can be heard saying, “We all hope that Putin dies. He really ruined Russia’s economy, Ukraine’s economy, and many other countries. The problem is with his head, one crazy guy can turn the world upside down.”

In the 11-minute recording of the unnamed oligarch, he was also heard saying that Putin is “seriously ill” and is undergoing treatment for “blood cancer”.

Many speculations of Vladimir Putin undergoing treatment for health issues have surfaced over the past few days, with an ex-spy also claiming that the president is very ill. It was also rumoured that he is set to undergo surgery for abdominal cancer soon.

Putin was also rumoured to hand over the command to Russia to an ex-KGB spy while he battled with his health issues, but no such report has been confirmed by the Russian authorities yet. Some photos from the Victory Day celebrations also indicate that Putin is ill, as he was seen sitting with a blanket and was seen “limping” by some.

This comes as Russia keeps launching attacks on Ukraine in the midst of the current war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with many world leaders, has been slamming Putin for his decisions and urging that he be tried for war crimes.

