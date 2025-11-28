FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
World

WORLD

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 4 to review progress in bilateral relations at 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India between December 4, 2025 and December 5, 2025, for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. The Russian leader is set to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, including trade, energy, defence, and emerging security challenges.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 02:01 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 4 to review progress in bilateral relations at 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India on December 4-5, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. During his visit, Putin will hold talks with Modi and meet with President Draupadi Murmu, who will host a banquet in his honour.

Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 4, 2025

The summit aims to review bilateral relations, strengthen the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, including trade, energy, defence, and emerging security challenges, according to the official press release of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The upcoming visit will mark Putin's first to India since 2021. The two leaders last met in person on September 1 this year in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Kremlin has described Putin's upcoming visit to India as an important moment for both nations. Russian state news agency TASS cited a Kremlin statement, "The visit is of great importance, providing an opportunity to comprehensively discuss the extensive agenda of Russian-Indian relations within the particularly privileged strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as to consider topical international and regional issues." "These issues will be at the heart of negotiations with the Indian delegation led by [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi," the Kremlin said as per TASS. 

India-Russia bilateral ties

Building on this announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs had yesterday said that preparations for the annual summit are already underway, with Putin's December arrival aligning with the state visit outlined by the MEA. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to media queries during the weekly briefing, said the dates will be announced soon and noted that both nations are working to further strengthen bilateral ties. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Putin in Moscow last week ahead of the annual summit. 

India and Russia signed their Declaration on Strategic Partnership in 2000, establishing the framework for annual summits and cooperation across political, defence, economic and technological sectors. In 2010, the relationship was elevated to a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

(With inputs from ANI)

