Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to French President Macron, urges West to not supply weapons to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, urged Western countries to stop supplying Ukraine with weapons during a telephone conversation.

Putin told Macron about Russia's efforts in the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Kremlin. The Russian president urged Western countries to stop arming Kyiv, saying Russia is open to dialogue.

Putin noted that Western sanctions against Russia are worsening global food insecurity, in response to Macron's concerns over this issue.

French President Macron also urged Putin during the phone call to order an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and to lift Russia's embargo on Ukrainian exports via the Black Sea.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy put the preliminary cost of war damage in Ukraine so far at around $600 billion. He urged foreign companies to pull out of the Russian market because not doing so "means you are directly supporting that war machine."

Pummelled by Western sanctions, Russia's own $1.8 trillion economy is also heading for its biggest contraction since the years following the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union.

Under the decree signed by Putin on Tuesday, Russia's government has 10 days to draw up a sanctions list targeting specific people and entities in "unfriendly" states.