Russian President Vladimir Putin set to visit China on May 19-20; Donald Trump announces Xi Jinping's US visit in September

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China from May 19 to 20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the official Telegram channel of Russia's Foreign Ministry.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China from May 19 to 20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the official Telegram channel of Russia's Foreign Ministry. The ministry said the visit is "timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the signing of the 'Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation' - a foundational document for interstate relations."

During the visit, Putin and Xi will "discuss current issues on the bilateral agenda, ways to further deepen the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation" between Russia and China, while also exchanging views on "key international and regional issues."

The two leaders are also expected to participate in the official opening ceremony of the "Years of Education of Russia and China for 2026-2027." According to the official statement, "following the talks, they are expected to sign a Joint Statement at the highest level, as well as a number of bilateral intergovernmental, interdepartmental and other documents."

The programme of the visit will also include a meeting between Putin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, where both sides are expected to discuss "prospects for trade and economic cooperation." Earlier on Thursday (local time), the Kremlin said that preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to China were nearly complete, with official dates expected to be announced shortly, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

Speaking at a briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the visit was in its final stages of preparation. "We will announce them very soon. This visit is being prepared. We can say that preparations are already complete; we are just putting the finishing touches on them. It will take place very soon," Peskov said.

According to TASS, Putin's upcoming trip to China was among the key topics discussed during Thursday's Kremlin briefing.

Meanwhile, on Friday, US President Donald Trump, on his visit to China, stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit the United States around September 24, describing the proposed trip as a "reciprocal" visit, referring to the US's reciprocal trade with China.

Speaking to the press during his meeting with his Chinese counterpart at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, Trump expressed his gratitude to Xi and his representative. "I just want to thank President Xi and all of his representatives--we've become friendly with all of them; they're great people. It's an honour to be here, and we'll be back. And I believe on September 24th, or thereabouts, President Xi is going to be coming to the United States, and we will be reciprocal--like reciprocal trade, the visit will be reciprocal," Trump said.

The US President again thanked the Chinese leadership for hosting him, describing the visit as a positive experience."I just want to end by saying thank you very much, it's been really a great couple of days," he said.

After two days of high-stakes meetings and engagement aimed at strengthening the ties between Washington and Beijing, US President Donald Trump on Friday departed from China, marking the conclusion of his state visit to the country.

(ANI inputs)