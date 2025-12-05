Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit seals India's $2 billion nuclear submarine deal

As President Vladimir Putin touched down in New Delhi on December 4th after a four-year gap, something far more significant than diplomatic pleasantries was unfolding beneath the surface of international headlines. India is about to finalise a massive $2-billion deal to lease a Russian nuclear-powered attack submarine, marking perhaps the most ambitious underwater modernisation effort our nation has undertaken in decades. This isn't just another defence purchase—it's a strategic statement about where India sees itself in the increasingly tense Indo-Pacific region.

Let me explain why this matters so much. Right now, only five countries in the entire world possess the technology and industrial capability to build and operate nuclear-powered submarines: the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, and Russia. That's an incredibly exclusive club, and India desperately wants to join it. But building such sophisticated machines from scratch takes decades of expertise, massive infrastructure, and technological knowledge that can't simply be bought off the shelf. So India is taking a practical approach—lease one first, learn everything possible, then build your own.

This deal has been nearly ten years in the making. Negotiations started and stopped repeatedly because of disagreements over costs and technical specifications. Indian officials recently visited a Russian shipyard to inspect progress, and sources close to the matter say most obstacles have finally been cleared. If everything goes according to plan, India could receive this submarine in about two years, though delays remain possible given the complexity of such projects.

The timing couldn't be more interesting. India finds itself walking a diplomatic tightrope, maintaining ties with Russia while managing a complicated relationship with the United States. President Donald Trump recently slapped 50% import tariffs on Indian goods as part of Washington's pressure campaign to reduce India's purchases of Russian energy. Yet despite this pressure, New Delhi has steadfastly maintained its defence relationship with Moscow, particularly in sensitive areas like nuclear propulsion technology where few nations possess expertise or willingness to cooperate.

So what exactly is an SSN? The term stands for Ship Submersible Nuclear, referring to nuclear-powered attack submarines designed primarily for offensive missions. Unlike their diesel-electric cousins that must surface regularly, these underwater predators can remain submerged for 40 to 60 days straight—limited only by crew fatigue and food supplies, not fuel. They move incredibly fast too, cruising at speeds around 24 to 30 knots, which translates to roughly 40 to 55 kilometres per hour underwater. Their missions include hunting enemy submarines, attacking surface ships, gathering intelligence, and supporting special operations. SSNs typically carry cruise missiles and torpedoes—weapons designed to strike targets with precision over medium ranges—making them perfect for tactical warfare rather than strategic nuclear strikes.

Here's where the China factor becomes impossible to ignore. Our northern neighbour operates approximately 60 submarines, and roughly 20 of them are nuclear-powered. Last year, one of China's newest nuclear attack submarines reportedly sank, according to senior U.S. defence officials. Meanwhile, India operates fewer than 20 submarines total, and only three are nuclear-powered—but here's the crucial difference: ours are SSBNs, not SSNs.

SSBN stands for Ship Submersible Ballistic Nuclear, a completely different beast. These are larger submarines built specifically for nuclear deterrence, carrying long-range ballistic missiles that can deliver nuclear warheads thousands of kilometres away. India's first two SSBNs, INS Arihant and INS Arighaat, weighing about 6,000 tonnes each, became fully operational in 2018 and 2024 respectively. A third, INS Aridhaman, remains under trials, while a fourth is expected to be commissioned around 2027. These submarines carry missiles like the K-15 Sagarika, with a range of 750 to 1,500 kilometres, and the newer K-4 with an impressive 3,500-kilometre reach, giving India what defence experts call a "survivable second-strike capability"—meaning even if India faced a devastating first nuclear attack, submarines hidden deep in the ocean could retaliate.

But SSBNs and SSNs serve fundamentally different purposes. Think of SSBNs as the ultimate insurance policy—big, heavily protected submarines that hide quietly in the ocean depths, ready to respond to nuclear attacks with their ballistic missiles. SSNs, on the other hand, are the hunters—smaller, faster, more agile vessels armed with cruise missiles and torpedoes, designed for everyday combat operations, reconnaissance, and tactical warfare. While ballistic missiles arc high into the atmosphere before crashing down on distant targets, cruise missiles fly low and fast, hugging the surface to strike ships, coastal installations, or land targets with precision.

The Indian Navy has been requesting SSNs for nearly five years now, and for good reason. Without them, our submarine fleet remains unbalanced. We have the nuclear deterrent covered with our SSBNs, but we lack the swift, versatile attack submarines needed for regular naval operations and undersea warfare. India previously leased a Russian submarine called Chakra, which served from 2011 to 2021, providing invaluable training and operational experience.

This new lease agreement spans ten years but comes with an important restriction: the submarine cannot be used in actual combat. Its primary purpose is training—teaching our sailors how to operate nuclear submarines, developing tactics for cruise missile deployment, understanding reactor operations, and supporting our indigenous SSN programme. India aims to eventually build its own attack submarines, and this lease serves as an extended masterclass in nuclear submarine operations.

As geopolitical tensions rise across the Indo-Pacific and China continues expanding its naval capabilities, India's quest for nuclear attack submarines represents not merely military modernisation but a fundamental shift in how we project power and protect our interests across the vast Indian Ocean. This $2-billion investment is ultimately an investment in India's future as a true blue-water navy capable of operating independently anywhere our interests demand.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)