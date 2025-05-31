This news comes as pressure builds on Ukraine to join another round of peace talks with Russia, scheduled for June 2.

Twelve Russian soldiers have received a cash reward of 15 million rubles (around $200,000) for shooting down a US-made F-16 fighter jet in the Ukraine war zone. The reward was given at a ceremony near the Russian-Ukrainian border, according to Russian state media TASS. The payment came from Forse, a major Russian oil company, which had earlier promised the money to encourage the destruction of Western military equipment used by Ukraine. “Forse has delivered on its earlier promise to transfer 15 million rubles to members of the Russian Armed Forces for downing the first F-16,” the company said in a statement.

Ukraine received its first F-16 jets from the United States last year during President Biden’s term. So far, Ukraine has reported the loss of three of these aircraft.

This news comes as pressure builds on Ukraine to join another round of peace talks with Russia, scheduled for June 2. Both Moscow and Washington are pushing for Kyiv to take part, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he needs to see Russia’s proposals before agreeing to any meeting.

“For a meeting to be meaningful, its agenda must be clear, and the negotiations must be properly prepared,” Zelenskyy said on social media. He also accused Russia of trying to prevent any real progress.

In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia is ready for talks and will send a delegation to Turkey. “A list of conditions for a temporary truce is being developed,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, the United States has put forward a peace proposal, which includes a 30-day ceasefire covering land, air, sea, and key infrastructure. Acting US Deputy Ambassador John Kelley called it “Russia’s best possible outcome” and urged Moscow to accept the deal.

Kelley warned that if Russia continues its attacks, the US may pull back from negotiations and consider new sanctions. He also criticised Russia’s recent military actions in Ukraine, saying they do not show a real interest in peace.