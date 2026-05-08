Russian President Vladimir Putin limits residence visits amid assassination threats, security tightened

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said heightened measures are in place because of ongoing “terrorist threats” and Ukraine’s growing long-range strike capability. Details here.

Amid fears of assassination, Russian President Vladimir Putin is reported to have cut back on visits to his residences in Moscow Oblast and Valdai in Novgorod Oblast. As Russian security agencies reassess threats, Russia’s political and military establishment are alarmed with concern amplified by a rise in long-range drone and missile strikes linked to the Ukraine war.

The concern in the Kremlin deepened after the December killing of Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, a senior Russian officer who died when a bomb under his car detonated in what authorities called a targeted assassination. Analysts say the combination of the reported threat near Putin’s residence and Sarvarov’s death has triggered fears among Russian officials and military leaders of vulnerability to attacks.

Putin assassination attempt fears: Security heightened

Putin’s security detail has tightened access to the Russian leader through stricter screening, increased surveillance, and stronger anti-drone defences at official compounds and along travel routes.

The president has also reportedly reduced public appearances and non-essential travel in recent months.

Leaked intelligence documents cited by European media say Russia’s Federal Protective Service has added new restrictions for staff working near Putin, including closer monitoring and tighter communications controls for members of the presidential security unit.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said heightened measures are in place because of ongoing “terrorist threats” and Ukraine’s growing long-range strike capability.

While many of the threats and intelligence claims have not been independently verified, the reports point to mounting security concerns inside the Kremlin as the war with Ukraine escalates.

Is Putin spending time in bunkers?

Earlier, Russia’s Federal Protective Service significantly increased security around Vladimir Putin amid fears of assassination attempts and internal instability, according to the Financial Times. Putin has reportedly been spending extended periods in underground bunkers, including one in Krasnodar, and rarely appears in public.

The shock of Ukraine’s “Operation Spiderweb” drone strikes on airfields, plus the US seizure of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro in January, further fueled security worries. FSO has cut Putin’s visits, tightened checks for visitors, and banned close staff from public transport or mobile phones. Security cameras are reportedly installed in staff homes, and recent Moscow internet shutdowns are linked to anti-drone measures.