WORLD

Russian President Vladimir Putin issues BIG statement ahead of his visit to India, says, PM Modi and I will discuss...'

Ahead of his visit to India, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday stated that he will discuss expanding trade with PM Modi, while emphasizing that Russia wants to continue deepening economic engagement with its key partners India and China.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 10:30 PM IST

Ahead of his visit to India, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday stated that he will discuss expanding trade with PM Modi, while emphasising that Russia wants to continue deepening economic engagement with its key partners India and China. He also added that bilateral trade with both nations have grown significantly over the past three years.

While speaking at the VTB Investment Forum, he said, “I and Prime Minister Modi will discuss Indian imports during the upcoming visit." Putin said Russia already has “numerous joint projects in energy, industry, space, agriculture, and many other areas” with its strategic allies.

Russian leader Putin said that he wants to increase the cooperations of Moscow with both China and India by technological advancement. “I want to emphasize our goal to take our cooperation with the People's Republic of China and the Republic of India to a qualitatively new level by strengthening its technological component,” he added.

He added, “We will also discuss these topics in detail during my upcoming visit to India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He also stated that, European powers are on the side of war, and Russia is ready to retaliate. Putin accused European states of abandoning diplomacy. “If Europe wants to fight war, we are ready now,” he said. “Europeans do not have a peaceful agenda, they are on the side of war.”

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
