Russian President Vladimir Putin invites PM Modi for bilateral talks, agenda for meeting is...

During his conversation with NSA Doval, Putin expressed a keen interest in meeting with PM Modi on October 22, reflecting the strong rapport between the two leaders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold bilateral talks during the BRICS summit in October. This invitation is especially noteworthy given India's key role in facilitating a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who is currently in Russia, held extensive discussions with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, in St. Petersburg. Their talks focused on important issues of mutual interest, highlighting India's growing involvement in addressing the Ukraine conflict. This meeting took place on the sidelines of a BRICS national security advisors' summit.

During his conversation with NSA Doval, Putin expressed a keen interest in meeting with PM Modi on October 22, reflecting the strong rapport between the two leaders. This invitation is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts between India and Russia, both prominent members of the BRICS group. The anticipated meeting between Modi and Putin is expected to concentrate on enhancing bilateral relations and tackling regional and global issues, including energy cooperation, trade, and defense. The strong strategic partnership between PM Modi and President Putin, marked by frequent high-level interactions, is expected to be further strengthened as they address the evolving global geopolitical landscape at the BRICS summit.