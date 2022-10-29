Search icon
Russian President Vladimir Putin heaps praises on PM Modi, calls him 'true patriot of his country'

Vladimir Putin spoke about his admiration for PM Modi at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club, a Moscow-based think-tank.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 08:27 AM IST

File Photo

Russia has always maintained that they share a special relationship with India and Russian President Vladimir Putin has now proved that by lavishing praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pursuing an "independent foreign policy" in the interest of his country.

Putin spoke about his admiration for PM Modi at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club, a Moscow-based think-tank. 

He said Russia and India continue to cooperate in the military and technical areas.

Russian state media RT quoted Putin as saying, "We have special ties with India that are built on the foundation of really close allied relations for decades. We never had any outstanding issues with India, we have always supported each other and I'm positive that's how it will remain in the future as well." 

Putin's comments came more than a month after Prime Minister Modi told him that today's era is not of war as they met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in September.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

"It (India) attracts general respect from everyone in the world. A lot has been done in recent years under PM Modi's leadership. He is a true patriot of his country. And this concept of his, 'Make in India', is a significant effort. (India) really has progressed in its development. A great future lies ahead of it," Putin said, according to a translation of his remarks by the Russian Embassy in India.

His comments came ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Moscow on November 8.

