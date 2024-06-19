Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

UK's richest family, Indian billionaire, accused of spending more on pet dog than helpers, face trial in...

This is now world's most valuable company, has overthrown Microsoft in market cap, not Apple...

'Will prepare...': Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis reveals BJP's strategy ahead of Assembly polls

This actor beats Shah Rukh, Deepika, Salman, Akshay to become India's most valued celebrity, has brand value of...

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in North Korea for his first visit in 24 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

UK's richest family, Indian billionaire, accused of spending more on pet dog than helpers, face trial in...

Nothing to unveil CMF Phone 1 in India on July 8, shares teaser

Hrithik Roshan calls this film 'turning point' in his career; it's not Krrish, Dhoom 2, Super 30, War

8 unusual signs of high cholesterol in men in their 40s

7 animals with unusual diets

10 highest grossing movies produced by Yash Raj Films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

Odisha: Violent Clashes Erupt In Balasore Over Communal Unrest, 7 Injured, Section 144 Enforced

Lawrence Bishnoi Wishes 'Eid Mubarak' To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti From Gujarat Jail

Austria vs France Highlights: France Clinches Tight Win Against Austria | UEFA Euro 2024

This actor beats Shah Rukh, Deepika, Salman, Akshay to become India's most valued celebrity, has brand value of...

Hrithik Roshan calls this film 'turning point' in his career; it's not Krrish, Dhoom 2, Super 30, War

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

HomeWorld

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in North Korea for his first visit in 24 years

This is a rare overseas trip for Putin since he launched the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and a key moment for Kim, who has not hosted another world leader in his politically isolated country since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 06:28 AM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in North Korea for his first visit in 24 years
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in North Korea on Wednesday morning (local time) on his first official visit to the East Asian nation in 24 years and is expected to meet with his counterpart Kim Jong Un, CNN reported.

This is a rare overseas trip for Putin since he launched the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and a key moment for Kim, who has not hosted another world leader in his politically isolated country since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This visit comes after North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un extended an invitation to Putin in September 2023. Putin last visited Pyongyang in July 2000 and this trip is a sign of the two countries' deepening alignment and Moscow's need to source weapons from Pyongyang to sustain its war on Ukraine, reported CNN.

Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov also commented on his trip to North Korea during a press conference Monday and stated that his trip will have an eventful agenda. Both leaders plan to sign a new strategic partnership.

Ushakov insisted the agreement is not provocative or aimed against other countries, but is meant to ensure greater stability in northeast Asia. He said the new agreement will replace documents signed between Moscow and Pyongyang in 1961, 2000 and 2001.

The streets of Pyongyang were decorated with Russian flags and posters of Vladimir Putin ahead of his early Wednesday morning arrival, his first visit to North Korea since 2000.Putin's visit will be closely watched across the world and is expected to cement further the burgeoning partnership between the two powers that is founded on their shared animosity toward the West and driven by Moscow's need for munitions for its war in Ukraine.

Following his visit to North Korea, Putin is scheduled to travel to Hanoi in a display of Communist-governed Vietnam's ties to Russia that is likely to rankle the United States.

Regarding Putin's visit US national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday the Biden administration wasn't "concerned about the trip" itself, but added, "What we are concerned about is the deepening relationship between these two countries.

"The US, South Korea and other countries have accused North Korea of providing substantial military aid to Russia's war effort in recent months, while observers have raised concerns that Moscow may be violating international sanctions to aid Pyongyang's development of its nascent military satellite program. Both countries have denied arms transfer.

Putin's trip reciprocates one Kim made last September, when the North Korean leader travelled in his armoured train to Russia's far eastern region, for a visit that included stops at a factory that produces fighter jets and a rocket-launch facility. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who spent childhood in poverty, began business with Rs 50000, net worth is now Rs 18330 crore, his business is

Meet actor, son of a superstar, who worked in many hit films, once got angry after costar slapped him on set, is now..

Darshan's ex-manager Mallikarjun went missing six years ago, was accused of cheating actor of crores, vanished after...

WATCH: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti from Gujarat jail, says...

Two trucks meet with accident in Haryana's Jhajjar, catch fire, watch video here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement