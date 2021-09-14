Russian President Putin to self-isolate after COVID-19 cases detected in his entourage

Russian President Vladimir Putin has planned to self-isolate as many coronavirus cases were recently detected among his acquaintances with whom he came into contact, Sputnik reported on Tuesday.

"Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Emomali Rahmon, the president of the Republic of Tajikistan. Vladimir Putin said that in connection with the coronavirus cases detected in his entourage, he must enter the regime of self-isolation for a certain period of time," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Planned bilateral meetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summits in Dushanbe, scheduled for this week, are postponed until next such occasions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Putin was vaccinated against the coronavirus with homegrown Sputnik V in April.

Earlier in the day, the Russian President congratulated Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on winning the recent presidential elections and spoke about the importance of the reconstruction process in Syria and the need for a political solution to move forward