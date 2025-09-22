Russian President Putin proposes 1-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with US, urges Donald Trump to...

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart, President Donald Trump, on Monday that Moscow will continue the nuclear arms control deal for one more year as part of the last nuclear pact with the United States, Reuters reported. The treaty limits both countries from using their nuclear weapons. Russia and the United States are the biggest nuclear powers in the world, possessing the deadliest nuclear weapons. The last nuclear treaty between these countries is due to expire on February 5 next year.

Putin pushes US to extend New START

AP news agency reported that the Russian President also requested Washington to follow the same and adhere to the limits set in the treaty while warning that letting the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expire next year would have adverse results for global stability and may potentially fuel nuclear proliferation. “We believe this measure will only be viable if the United States acts similarly and does not take steps that undermine or disrupt the existing balance of deterrence potentials,” Putin said.

The treaty, signed in 2010, plays a significant role in maintaining global peace. It limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads for both the United States and Russia to 1,550 and restricts the number of long-range missiles and bombers to 700.

Russia commits to limiting nuclear weapons

In this context, AP quoted Putin as saying, “To avoid provoking a further strategic arms race and to ensure an acceptable level of predictability and restraint, we believe it is justified to try to maintain the status quo established by the New START Treaty during the current, rather turbulent period.” He made the statement in televised remarks. “Therefore, Russia is prepared to keep adhering to the central quantitative limitations of the New START Treaty for one year after Feb. 5, 2026.” Putin added that “based on our analysis of the situation, we will subsequently decide on maintaining these voluntary self-restraints.”

Donald Trump has long been pressurising Putin, who talked about following global non-proliferation and said that his proposal could spark talks between Russia and the US, to end the war in Ukraine, which is considered as one of the important security concerns in Eastern Europe that has increased East-West tensions to a level greater than the Cold War.