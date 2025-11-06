Russian President Putin hints at nuclear testing after Trump's claims, orders officials to...
Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri tells Amaal Mallik this contestant will be her enemy for life; not Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Ahead of first phase of polls, NDA candidate Jyoti Manjhi attacked; check update
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite for Thalaivar 173; neither Lokesh Kanagaraj nor Nelson to direct film, release date is...
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm's profit rises 84% in Q2 FY26 due to...
US Anchor can’t keep calm hearing ‘Dhoom Machale’ at Zohran Mamdani’s victory event
Cricket's oldest tradition altered: India vs South Africa Test in Guwahati to feature major timing change for first time since 1877
Rahul Gandhi's 'vote-chori' allegation backfires, woman in Congress MP's video clip denies his claims, says, 'My vote was...'
'Sex karna bhi band karde': Netizens react furiously as Vicky Kaushal reportedly aims to quit non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film Mahavatar
DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump has turned the US into 'Pakistan'
WORLD
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hinted at nuclear tests if United States did the same. Putin's affirmation of Russia's nuclear tests comes in response to US President Donald Trump's declaration of resuming nuclear tests made weeks prior.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hinted at nuclear tests if United States did the same. Putin's affirmation of Russia's nuclear tests comes in response to US President Donald Trump's declaration of resuming nuclear tests made weeks prior. The Russian President's statement came at a security council meeting in Moscow. To further his plan, he asked officials from Russia’s defence and foreign ministries and security services, to “gather information on this topic" and make “proposals on the possible start of preparation works for nuclear weapons tests".
The Russian President has overseen a test of Russia’s strategic nuclear arsenal on land, sea and air to watch closely their readiness and command structure. “The so-called modernity of our nuclear deterrent forces is at the highest level," Putin said, higher than any other nuclear power.
In another development, Russia has begun developing the next generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles, president Vladimir Putin said as reported by the official media. Addressing an award ceremony for weapons developers in the Kremlin, Putin was cited by TASS as saying that the speed of the next generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles will be "more than three times the speed of sound, and in the future, they will even become hypersonic."
Donald Trump had ordered the Pentagon to begin nuclear testing “on an equal basis" and that the process would “start immediately" through social media post which he shared moments before meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.
Talking about nuclear test, North Korea is the only country to have carried out nuclear test explosion in the 21st century, the last one in 2017.