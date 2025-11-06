FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Russian President Putin hints at nuclear testing after Trump's claims, orders officials to...

Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri tells Amaal Mallik this contestant will be her enemy for life; not Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Ahead of first phase of polls, NDA candidate Jyoti Manjhi attacked; check update

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite for Thalaivar 173; neither Lokesh Kanagaraj nor Nelson to direct film, release date is...

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm's profit rises 84% in Q2 FY26 due to...

US Anchor can’t keep calm hearing ‘Dhoom Machale’ at Zohran Mamdani’s victory event

Cricket's oldest tradition altered: India vs South Africa Test in Guwahati to feature major timing change for first time since 1877

Rahul Gandhi's 'vote-chori' allegation backfires, woman in Congress MP's video clip denies his claims, says, 'My vote was...'

'Sex karna bhi band karde': Netizens react furiously as Vicky Kaushal reportedly aims to quit non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film Mahavatar

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump has turned the US into 'Pakistan'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Russian President Putin hints at nuclear testing after Trump's claims, orders officials to...

Russian President Putin hints at nuclear testing after Trump's claims, orders of

Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri tells Amaal Mallik this contestant will be her enemy for life; not Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj

Bigg Boss 19: Neelam tells Amaal this contestant will be her enemy for life

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Ahead of first phase of polls, NDA candidate Jyoti Manjhi attacked; check update

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Ahead of first phase of polls, NDA candidate Jyoti

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

HomeWorld

WORLD

Russian President Putin hints at nuclear testing after Trump's claims, orders officials to...

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hinted at nuclear tests if United States did the same. Putin's affirmation of Russia's nuclear tests comes in response to US President Donald Trump's declaration of resuming nuclear tests made weeks prior.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 12:40 AM IST

Russian President Putin hints at nuclear testing after Trump's claims, orders officials to...
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hinted at nuclear tests if United States did the same. Putin's affirmation of Russia's nuclear tests comes in response to US President Donald Trump's declaration of resuming nuclear tests made weeks prior. The Russian President's statement came at a security council meeting in Moscow. To further his plan, he asked officials from Russia’s defence and foreign ministries and security services, to “gather information on this topic" and make “proposals on the possible start of preparation works for nuclear weapons tests".

The Russian President has overseen a test of Russia’s strategic nuclear arsenal on land, sea and air to watch closely their readiness and command structure. “The so-called modernity of our nuclear deterrent forces is at the highest level," Putin said, higher than any other nuclear power.

In another development, Russia has begun developing the next generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles, president Vladimir Putin said as reported by the official media. Addressing an award ceremony for weapons developers in the Kremlin, Putin was cited by TASS as saying that the speed of the next generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles will be "more than three times the speed of sound, and in the future, they will even become hypersonic."

Donald Trump had ordered the Pentagon to begin nuclear testing “on an equal basis" and that the process would “start immediately" through social media post which he shared moments before meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Talking about nuclear test, North Korea is the only country to have carried out nuclear test explosion in the 21st century, the last one in 2017.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Russian President Putin hints at nuclear testing after Trump's claims, orders officials to...
Russian President Putin hints at nuclear testing after Trump's claims, orders of
Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri tells Amaal Mallik this contestant will be her enemy for life; not Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj
Bigg Boss 19: Neelam tells Amaal this contestant will be her enemy for life
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Ahead of first phase of polls, NDA candidate Jyoti Manjhi attacked; check update
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Ahead of first phase of polls, NDA candidate Jyoti
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite for Thalaivar 173; neither Lokesh Kanagaraj nor Nelson to direct film, release date is...
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite for Thalaivar 173, Sundar C to direct film
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm's profit rises 84% in Q2 FY26 due to...
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm's profit rises 84% in Q2 FY26 du
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE