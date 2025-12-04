Russian President Putin carries 'Poop suitcase'? Here's what we know about this 'mystery' suitcase and what is its significance ahead of his India visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in India for his two-day visit. Russian President Vladimir Putin's international visits are very high-profile and follows a very strict protocol. One of his international security protocol is mysterious poop suitcase.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in India for his two-day visit to participate in 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at Hyderabad House in Delhi. He will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi. This will be Russian president's first visit since Ukraine war. He last visited India in 2021.

Ahead of his arrival, the national capital is on high alert as a multi-layered security grid has been enforce, from aerial surveillance to SWAT teams and deployment of snipers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's international visits are very high-profile and follows a very strict protocol. One of his international security protocol is mysterious 'poop suitcase.' What is it? Let's know in detail.

What is Putin's Poop suitcase?

President Putin's poop suitcase made headlines during his visit to Alaska to meet US President Donald Trump. During Putin's international visit, he has a wide security protocol with several bodyguards and coordinations with Russian intels. His personal details and informations are kept secret and private. He is closely watched by the Federal Protective Services (FSO).

Putin remains under constant surveillance, from his bathroom protocols to his contolled food supplies. During his international visits, Putin's bodyguards collect his faecal waste and bring it back to Russia. They collect his human waste, store it in special bags and carry it in dedicated briefcases, which are hence, described as 'Poop suitcases.'

The reason behind this secret protocol?

President Putin, 73, is a global leader, and their are several speculations around his health, from cancer to Parkinson’s. To avoid any information leak regarding his health by testing his excreta, his bodyguards ship it back to fuel more speculations.

This has been his protocol in many of his trips, including to France, Vienna, and Saudi Arabia. It reportedly became one of the key highlights of Putin’s security detail, ad more since Ukraine war.

Not just poop sutcase, Former BBC journalist Farida Rustamova also confirmed hearing of such incidents. He reported that Putin sometimes used ‘a private bathroom’ or even a portable toilet while travelling abroad, reported News 18. Several reports even speculate the presence of body doubles and food items, brought in specifically from Moscow.