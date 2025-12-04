Russian President Putin carries 'Poop suitcase'? Here's what we know about this 'mystery' suitcase and what is its significance ahead of his India visit

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Putin's India Visit 2025: All about Russian President's armoured limousine Aurus Senat that can survive bullets, missiles

Bhima Koregaon Case: DU professor Hany Babu granted bail after 5 years in prison without trial

AVM Saravanan, one of Tamil cinema's most respected film producers, dies at 86; CM Stalin pens emotional condolence message

AatmaNirbhar at Sea: India's Navy day tribute to homegrown might

Will gold prices rise or fall in 2026? Baba Vanga's prediction creates buzz among global investors

Delhi's air quality sees mild improvement, AQI dips to 299 from 'very poor' to 'poor' category, government to use water sprinklers, anti-smog guns in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

Putin's India Visit 2025: Here's a look at ITC Maurya's Presidential Suite, where Russian leader will stay during his 2-day visit, know size, per night tariffs and more

Meet Mansi Joshi, secures job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, offered Rs..., she is from...

Full Moon December 2025: When, where to see rare cold supermoon TODAY, will it be visible in India?

Delhi on high alert ahead of Russian President Putin's arrival in India: Snipers teams deployment, HD CCTV, Anti-drone guns, extensive security protocol in place

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Putin's India Visit 2025: All about Russian President's armoured limousine Aurus Senat that can survive bullets, missiles

Putin's India Visit 2025: All about Russian President's armoured limousine Aurus

Bhima Koregaon Case: DU professor Hany Babu granted bail after 5 years in prison without trial

Bhima Koregaon Case: DU professor Hany Babu granted bail after 5 years in prison

AVM Saravanan, one of Tamil cinema's most respected film producers, dies at 86; CM Stalin pens emotional condolence message

AVM Saravanan, one of Tamil cinema's most respected film producers, dies at 86

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding rumours: Fans excited singer known for hits

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See

HomeWorld

WORLD

Russian President Putin carries 'Poop suitcase'? Here's what we know about this 'mystery' suitcase and what is its significance ahead of his India visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in India for his two-day visit. Russian President Vladimir Putin's international visits are very high-profile and follows a very strict protocol. One of his international security protocol is mysterious poop suitcase.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

Russian President Putin carries 'Poop suitcase'? Here's what we know about this 'mystery' suitcase and what is its significance ahead of his India visit
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in India for his two-day visit to participate in 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at Hyderabad House in Delhi. He will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi. This will be Russian president's first visit since Ukraine war. He last visited India in 2021.

Ahead of his arrival, the national capital is on high alert as a multi-layered security grid has been enforce, from aerial surveillance to SWAT teams and deployment of snipers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's international visits are very high-profile and follows a very strict protocol. One of his international security protocol is mysterious 'poop suitcase.' What is it? Let's know in detail.

What is Putin's Poop suitcase?

President Putin's poop suitcase made headlines during his visit to Alaska to meet US President Donald Trump. During Putin's international visit, he has a wide security protocol with several bodyguards and coordinations with Russian intels. His personal details and informations are kept secret and private. He is closely watched by the Federal Protective Services (FSO). 

Putin remains under constant surveillance, from his bathroom protocols to his contolled food supplies. During his international visits, Putin's bodyguards collect his faecal waste and bring it back to Russia. They collect his human waste, store it in special bags and carry it in dedicated briefcases, which are hence, described as 'Poop suitcases.'

The reason behind this secret protocol?

President Putin, 73, is a global leader, and their are several speculations around his health, from cancer to Parkinson’s. To avoid any information leak regarding his health by testing his excreta, his bodyguards ship it back to fuel more speculations.

This has been his protocol in many of his trips, including to France, Vienna, and Saudi Arabia. It reportedly became one of the key highlights of Putin’s security detail, ad more since Ukraine war. 

Not just poop sutcase, Former BBC journalist Farida Rustamova also confirmed hearing of such incidents. He reported that Putin sometimes used ‘a private bathroom’ or even a portable toilet while travelling abroad, reported News 18. Several reports even speculate the presence of body doubles and food items, brought in specifically from Moscow.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Putin's India Visit 2025: All about Russian President's armoured limousine Aurus Senat that can survive bullets, missiles
Putin's India Visit 2025: All about Russian President's armoured limousine Aurus
Bhima Koregaon Case: DU professor Hany Babu granted bail after 5 years in prison without trial
Bhima Koregaon Case: DU professor Hany Babu granted bail after 5 years in prison
AVM Saravanan, one of Tamil cinema's most respected film producers, dies at 86; CM Stalin pens emotional condolence message
AVM Saravanan, one of Tamil cinema's most respected film producers, dies at 86
AatmaNirbhar at Sea: India's Navy day tribute to homegrown might
AatmaNirbhar at Sea: India's Navy day tribute to homegrown might
Will gold prices rise or fall in 2026? Baba Vanga's prediction creates buzz among global investors
Will gold prices rise or fall in 2026? Baba Vanga's prediction creates buzz amon
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines
Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding rumours: Fans excited singer known for hits
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement