BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka shine as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

World

Russian passenger plane with atleast 13 people on board goes missing near Siberia

Antonov An-28 passenger aircraft with at least 13 people on board lost contact with air traffic control while flying in the Siberian region of Tomsk.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2021, 05:54 PM IST

A Russian passenger plane with at least 13 people on board went missing outside the Siberian city of Tomsk, local news agencies said on Friday. A search operation has begun to locate the missing plane.

According to reports, the plane, an Antonov An-28 passenger aircraft, with 13 people on board lost contact with air traffic control while flying in the Siberian region of Tomsk.

Meanwhile, some media reports in Russia claim the plane had 17 people on board before going off the radar.

The incident has come barely 10 days after a passenger plane carrying 28 people on board crashed into the sea in Russia, after losing contact in the country's Far East region.

Similar aircraft, an Antonov An-26, crashed into a cliff in poor visibility conditions on the remote Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far east, killing all 28 people on board.

An Antonov-28, the same type of plane that has gone missing over Tomsk, slammed into a Kamchatka forest in 2012 in a crash that killed 10 people.

Investigators had said that both pilots were drunk at the time of the crash.

