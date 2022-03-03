Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Watford found hanging in UK mansion amid Ukraine crisis

The Surrey police have confirmed that Ukraine-born Russian millionaire and oil tycoon Mikhail Watford has been found dead in his 18 million pound mansion in the United Kingdom, in the midst of the current tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the police, the death of the 66-year-old businessman, who made his fortune in the oil and gas industry, is being treated as “unexplained”. Though the actual cause of the death is not known yet, the police are not treating his death as suspicious.

According to the reports by The Sun, Watford’s body was found hanging in his garage by his gardener on the Wentworth Estate in Virginia Water, located in the English county of Surrey. The authorities were called and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

While speaking to The Sun about the incident, the Surrey police said, “An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway but it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances at this time.”

As per media reports, the police are treating the oligarch’s death with “utmost seriousness”, fearing that he could have been on a hit list. His friends and family have also been raising suspicion about the timing of his death and the current Ukraine crisis.

One of his friends was quoted as saying, “His state of mind might have been affected by the situation in Ukraine. The timing of his death and the invasion of Ukraine was surely not coincidental.”

Mikhail Watford was born as Mikhail Tolstosheya in Ukraine in 1955, when the country was a part of the Soviet Union. He changed his last name after moving to London, where he lived with his Estonian wife Jane. He later moved to Surrey.

This comes after the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom imposed several harsh sanctions on Russia, targeting banks and oligarchs, in retaliation to the attack launched by the country on Ukraine with the intent to invade.