WORLD
A Russian missile strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has resulted in the deadliest attack of the year, leaving at least 21 people dead, CNN reported, citing local authorities.The assault occurred as residents were attending Sunday church services.
A Russian missile strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has resulted in the deadliest attack of the year, leaving at least 21 people dead, CNN reported, citing local authorities.The assault occurred as residents were attending Sunday church services.
Ukraine's Interior Minister reported that at least 83 individuals were injured in the attack, including seven children, marking it as the most severe attack on Ukrainian civilians since 2023.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strike and expressed his condolences.
In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "A horrific Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy. Russian missiles hit an ordinary city street, ordinary life - residential buildings, educational institutions, cars on the street... And that's on the day when people go to church - Palm Sunday, the feast of the Lord's Entry into Jerusalem. According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded. Only filthy scum can act like this - taking the lives of ordinary people. My condolences to the families and loved ones. A rescue operation is underway. All necessary services are working at the scene."
The post further reads, "The world must respond firmly. The United States, Europe, everyone in the world who wants this war and these killings to end. Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging this war out. Without pressure on Russia, peace is impossible. Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What's needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine and helps us defend life."
Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said that Russia has rejected a US-backed proposal for a complete ceasefire for the second consecutive month. In a post on X, Sybiha wrote, "Just now, in the morning of Palm Sunday, when believers go to church to celebrate the Lord's entry into Jerusalem, Russia launched a horrific attack on the residential area of Sumy city. Many civilians have been killed and injured. Launching such an attack on a major Christian holiday is absolute evil."
"For the second month in a row, Russia has refused to accept the US proposal for a full ceasefire, which Ukraine unconditionally accepted on March 11. Instead, Russia ramps up its terror. We urge partners to provide Ukraine with additional air defence capabilities and increase pressure on Moscow. Strength is the only language they can understand and the only way to put an end to the horrific terror," the post added.
Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.
Virat Kohli declines Rs 300 crore offer to renew contract with Puma, now invests in...
'You'll see the best...': Ex-Australia skipper Michael Clarke backs Rohit Sharma amid poor run in IPL 2025
Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Sumy kills 21, leaves 83 injured: 'Only a filthy scum can...'
8 workers killed in major blast at fireworks factory in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli
No, it's not a superhero movie scene! Viral image showing massive dust storm approaching leaves netizens in awe
IPL 2025: SRH owner Kavya Maran's incredible act after Abhishek Sharma's sensational century wins hearts - Watch
Vishu 2025: Know the date, timings, history, significance and celebration about Malayalam New Year
Indian Railways to change Tatkal ticket booking timings? Here's what IRCTC said
Kesari Chapter 2 first review out: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday-starrer is a 'powerful, important, incredible' film
Man's 'nonchalant' dance inside Delhi metro leaves netizens in awe, WATCH viral video
'Not about low wages': Tim Cook reveals real reason why Apple manufactures iPhones in China, not in US
DC vs MI, IPL 2025 Preview: Head-to-head record, stats and result at Arun Jaitley stadium - All you need to know
Hari Hara Veera Mallu star Nidhhi Agerwal to tie knot with Silambarasan TR? Actress finally breaks silence: 'I am just focusing...'| Exclusive
Is Alkaline water healthy? Here’s what a viral video claims
Isha Ambani to Karan Adani: Meet Indian billionaire kids taking over family businesses, check their current roles, education, more
IPL 2025: Why are Royal Challengers Bengaluru wearing green jersey against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur?
Mukesh Ambani joined Reliance in 1981, Anil Ambani in 1983, latter became world's 6th richest person but then slipped, his current net worth is...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance earns Rs 19757 crore in just 96 hours, remains India's most...
Punjab Police arrest 2 operatives linked with Goldy Dhillon terror module with 1.6kg of IED
Meet man who worked in factories, went bankrupt, now owns luxurious apartment with 3 bedrooms, studio, is now a famous comedian, he is...
When Jaya Bachchan's words left Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teary-eyed: 'I am going to be a mother-in-law...'
Meet Sanjiv Goenka, Lucknow Super Giants owner, also owns a football club, his wife is famous interior designer, has this Mukesh Ambani connection, his net worth is...
Big update on Namo Bharat train, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor ready, operations likely to begin from...
When Barack Obama asked Steve Jobs why iPhones are manufactured in other countries, not in US, his blunt reply, ‘Those jobs aren’t....’
When Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri jumped off their seats while watching Lagaan, actor Aamir Khan shares fun anecdote
'Thought it's Hrithik Roshan': Jaideep Ahlawat's dance moves in Jewel Thief blow away netizens
Nita Ambani’s love for chai shown in these porcelain tea cups, its border is made of..., each cup costs Rs...
Viral video of Mukesh Ambani promoting diabetes cure is fake, AI-generated; here's how to spot such clips
Adah Sharma gives 'powerful' twist to fashion week, walks the ramp with sword in hand, video goes viral
Sourav Ganguly reveals Sachin Tendulkar once pulled off this hilarious prank on him, says, 'he made me eat...'
This is world's 'biggest' farm, is larger than 49 countries, has only 11 employees, not located in India, China, US, Russia, Canada, it is in...
Aamir Khan makes first public appearance with girlfriend Gauri Spratt, introduces her to Chinese media, actors Shen Teng, Ma Li
Ever thought why price tags Rs 499, Rs 799 end with 9? Reason will leave you shocked, it is...
Former actress Ayesha Jhulka stunned after seeing Sunita Ahuja, compliments her for THIS, Govinda’s wife reaction goes viral
Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's club in The Hundred League is called..., it's worth…
Aditi Rao Hydari claims Mallika Sherawat has 'silicon in her b**bs', Randeep Hooda gets shocked, asks 'where?' | Watch viral video
In NIA custody, 26/11 Mumbai attack plotter Tahawwur Rana demands THESE 3 things
Shikhar Dhawan's funny video with rumoured girlfriend Sophie Shine goes viral, netizens say 'Gabbar on top,' watch
Mouni Roy hits back at trolls, reacts to getting slammed for alleged plastic surgery, 'unusual dent' at forehead: 'If you hide behind...'
Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar was saved from becoming a flop with this big change, one actor rescued team from failure, gave emotional crux
Meet Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's close relative, friend of Isha Ambani, who designed jewellery for Kim Kardashian, Niki Minaj, Mindy Kaling
Earth's axis has shifted 80 cm in less than 20 years due to...
What is the price of one flat in Bengaluru's Billionaires' Tower, which VIPs live there?
Assam police bust smuggling racket, seize 11 rare lizards found only in..., were being sold at Rs...
Meet 90s successful actress who gave hits after hit, charged more than heroes, married a Muslim, career ruined due to..
I have never seen Samantha look so beautiful before today: Chiyaan Vikram
Mukesh Khanna says 'the reason I do not like Kapil Sharma and why I refused to go on his show' is...
Donald Trump's tariffs exemption: Here is the list of items relieved from US taxes
Meet Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, started playing sitar at 10, disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar, performed at White House, advocates music for mental wellness
IPL 2025: On Abhishek Sharma’s special dedication note for SRH after century win, Yuvraj Singh jokes, 'Itni maturity...’
Arjun Kapoor is 'misunderstood', says Anshula Kapoor, lauds him for being loyal, Janhvi Kapoor agrees: 'People underestimate how much s**t...'
Meet Arjun and Nayantara Kothari, close relatives of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, their mother is..., business is...
Diljit Dosanjh shares unseen footage from Amar Singh Chamkila, wishes Happy Baisakhi
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch DC vs MI match 29 live on TV, online?
DC vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
Viral video: 'Human Elephant' dances with the crowd to ‘Bing Bing Boo’, netizens appreciate creativity
Meet man who helped Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani lose 108 kilos, he charges Rs...
Happy Baisakhi 2025: Top 50 Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting and images to share with your loved ones
Meet 'Purushon Ka Rashmika Mandanna', actor who achieved stardom after 20 years of struggle, now gives back to back hits, he is...
SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma smashes record-breaking 141 as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 8 wickets
SRH vs PBKS: Abhishek Sharma pulls out unique celebration after blasting 40-ball IPL century
'Hype thi, par khoda pahaad nikli chuhiya': Navjot Sidhu roasts MS Dhoni's captaincy return during CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match
Jaat box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol-starrer jump on Saturday, earns Rs 32 crore worldwide
VIRAL VIDEO: Donald Trump, Elon Musk working in Nike shoe factory?
SRH vs PBKS: Marcus Stoinis dominates Mohammed Shami, hits four sixes in last over as Indian pacer records second-most expensive IPL 2025 spell
What is 'clean girl' aesthetics? Here's how you can ace your look with latest fashion, beauty trend
Meet actor who never wanted to join films, cracked UPSC exam, but ventured into acting, was compared to Amitabh Bachchan, he married 'Rekha's...'
Watch: Virat Kohli meets Rahul Dravid and hugs him in heartfelt reunion before RR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash
Meet Delhi billionaire, started company as bottler, became liquor baron with brands like Magic Moments, 8PM Whisky; his net worth is Rs...
Who is Chanchal Mata? Mahakumbh fame who could light a fire with her bare hands, now she lives in...
RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Meet Raj Kapoor's least popular daughter-in-law, she broke her marriage with... in two years, started selling pickles, her name is...
88-year-old wife accuses 91-year-old husband of extra-marital affairs, then THIS happened...
All foreign nationals in US may be deported if they do not...
VIRAL VIDEO: Why did White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pray before briefing, 'Lord Jesus.....'?
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets
Meet man who used to sleep with beggars, failed class 12, cracked UPSC with AIR....
LSG vs GT Match Report: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran's rapid-fire 50s end Gujarat Titans' four-match winning streak in IPL 2025
Abhishek Chauhan talks about his 'complex' character in Khauf, shares working experience with Monika Panwar, his take on OTT censorship | Exclusive
Nushrratt Bharuccha admits she is 'hurt' for getting replaced in Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday: 'Why not me?'
What is controversy over statue of DOG near memorial of Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort?
How MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings can still qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs after embarrassing loss to KKR
Love Golgappas? Here's a wholesome video of a British man relishing on Indian street food, WATCH
Viral video: Young couple shows PDA in Bengaluru Metro, internet is stunned
Did West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee protect, encourage anti-Hindu violence? This is what BJP said
'Karan Johar only casts people who are like star kids or whatever but...': Kill fame Abhishek Chauhan talks about how industry works| Exclusive
Watch: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi rattles Jofra Archer with big hitting in RR nets
Radhika Merchant used to have one complaint to Anant Ambani who dedicated 15 hours per day to this one project, now she...
Meet man, sole billionaire of Nepal, known as 'Noodle King,' has THIS connection to India
Student packed girlfriend in suitcase, then THIS happened...
Is your WhatsApp down too? Several users claim they are unable to upload status, send texts
Indian-origin politician arrested for running mafia gang in US, Italian-American Lucchese gambling empire EXPOSED!
From centuries to crores: Inside Virat Kohli’s Rs 1000 crore lifestyle with sea-facing homes, supercars, million-dollar watches
Elderly fruit seller gets emotional while taking about his 'pehla pyaar', viral video melts hearts! WATCH
Meet actress who is close friends with Isha Ambani, charges Rs 35 crore for a film, will next be seen in...
IPL 2025: Priyansh Arya, Digvesh Rathi and Ayush Badoni play for South Delhi Superstarz in DPL, guess who is the franchise owner
Sonu Kakkar announces she is ‘no longer a sister’ to Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar: ‘This decision comes from…’
Kareena Kapoor turns heads in royal blue co-ords worth Rs 1.45 lakh at airport
Inside luxurious business jet Gulfstream, that brought 26/11 Mumbai attack plotter Tahawwur Rana to India
'I'm not old': Sunny Deol gets angry, looks visibly upset with Shalin Bhanot after he says...